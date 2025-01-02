Announcing the Launch of Relax VR-3: A Game-Changing Upgrade for Immersive Relaxation Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relax VR, a leader in multisensory virtual reality relaxation solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Relax VR-3. This major upgrade builds on the success of the previous version, offering groundbreaking advancements in visual fidelity, processing speed, and immersive experiences. Relax VR-3 is designed to transform relaxation into a fully immersive journey for users across spas, dental clinics, and beyond.

Key Features of Relax VR-3

Relax VR-3

Improved Resolution and Field of View : Relax VR-3 features a resolution of 2160 x 2160 pixels per eye, a 12.5% increase, and a 105° field of view, delivering unparalleled clarity and realism.

: Relax VR-3 features a resolution of 2160 x 2160 pixels per eye, a 12.5% increase, and a 105° field of view, delivering unparalleled clarity and realism. Enhanced Processing Speed : With graphic processing power five times faster than its predecessor, the system ensures seamless performance for users.

: With graphic processing power five times faster than its predecessor, the system ensures seamless performance for users. Breathtaking 8K Locations : Explore stunning new destinations like Casaroro Falls ( Philippines ), Tropical Beach ( Seychelles ), Northern Lights ( USA ), and Coral Reef ( Egypt ) with mesmerizing 8K video.

: Explore stunning new destinations like Casaroro Falls ( ), Tropical Beach ( ), Northern Lights ( ), and ( ) with mesmerizing video. Multisensory Immersion: Each virtual location is paired with a unique essential oil blend, engaging sight, sound, and smell to create an unparalleled sense of presence and relaxation. These essential oils are also available for individual purchase.

"Relax VR-3 is a major upgrade with significant improvements in visual quality and a stronger feeling of 'being there,'" said Sourabh Jain, Founder & CEO of Relax VR. "We're excited to redefine how people experience relaxation and stress relief."

A Proven Solution for Stress Relief and Emotional Wellbeing

Relax VR stands apart with its combination of modern technology—like VR and binaural beats music—and ancient practices, including meditation and aromatherapy. Seven independent research studies validate the product's effectiveness in reducing stress and anxiety while improving mood. Chief Science Officer Ivan Alsina Jurnet emphasizes, "Relax VR activates positive emotions and has been proven effective in reducing anxiety and pain."

Customers worldwide, including hospitals, psychologists, and the US Air Force, trust Relax VR for its evidence-based approach. Deborah Kellogg, owner of Pink Ribbon Lymphatic Massage, shares, "Relax VR is great for people who can't get out of their heads. My plastic surgery patients request it repeatedly for pain relief."

Comprehensive Support for Businesses

Relax VR provides everything spas and dental clinics need to offer an immersive relaxation experience, including:

Relax VR-3 headset & software

Bose QC wireless noise-canceling headphones

VR headset stand, carry cases, and face masks

15 essential oil blends

Digital marketing assets and protocol design guides

A Legacy of Innovation

Founded in Sydney, Australia in 2016, Relax VR relocated to San Francisco in 2017. After pivoting to serve the spa industry in 2018, the company expanded to the dental industry in 2024. Relax VR's solutions have reached customers in over 10 countries, supported by funding from Boost VC and Google.

Looking ahead, Relax VR plans to continue adding new locations to its library, further enhancing its offerings for businesses and consumers alike.

For more information about Relax VR-3 or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit www.relaxvr.co or contact Sourabh Jain at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Sourabh Jain

Founder & CEO

Relax VR

Phone: 650-667-1563

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.relaxvr.co

SOURCE Relax VR