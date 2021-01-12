Announcing the Launch of the Hey, Mama! Members' Lounge Brought to You by SchoolhouseTeachers.com

GRAY, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Old Schoolhouse® is excited to announce the launch of the Hey, Mama! Members' Lounge brought to you by SchoolhouseTeachers.com, specifically for members of SchoolhouseTeachers.com. With homeschooling still rapidly on the rise as we enter a new year and the ongoing virus outbreak shutting down schools across the country, more and more parents are turning to educating their children at home. Additionally, many longtime homeschoolers have found themselves without the support of their once-active homeschool groups that have also had to make the difficult decision to stop in-person gatherings until the crisis has subsided.

"Both new and seasoned homeschool parents are longing for a place to meet with like-minded homeschoolers and would also love to learn new ways to incorporate the features of SchoolhouseTeachers.com into their homeschool," says Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. "So, we invite our members to grab their favorite beverage and join us on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 7:00 pm EST!"

This is a members-only online event where there will be a time of prayer and encouragement, tips for getting the most out of your SchoolhouseTeachers.com membership, and answers to members' questions about SchoolhouseTeachers.com resources. There will even be fun giveaways chosen especially for moms!

Every homeschool family is unique, but all share some traits in common and have a need to build community with one another. The foundation of The Old Schoolhouse® has Four Pillars—Faith, Knowledge, Hope, Future—which SchoolhouseTeachers.com firmly believes are essential for building strong homeschool families and shared community among homeschoolers. The Hey, Mama! Members' Lounge is designed as a place for SchoolhouseTeachers.com members to develop that essential community with one another.

Those who have not signed up for membership can still do so at SchoolhouseTeachers.com . Once subscribed, head to the Member Dashboard for the registration link. Be sure to register early because seats are limited!

The Old Schoolhouse® ( www.theoldschoolhouse.com ) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 450 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.

