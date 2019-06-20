Announcing the launch of Wealthbase, a simulated trading game for investors

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbase, a simulated trading game for individual investors, has been released at Wealthbase.com and via an iOS mobile app in the App Store. The announcement was made at the Benzinga Trading & Investing Summit in New York City.

Wealthbase works with various data providers and powers its platform with real-time U.S. equity prices using Nasdaq Last Sale. Designed with a modern trading interface, social features, and educational content, Wealthbase allows users to host simulated trading games and invite their friends to compete on investing performance. With $100,000 in virtual money, players create and track portfolios and share investment rationales while also learning about advanced trading strategies and discovering new investments. Game organizers can create games that trade the asset classes of stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

"In this initial rollout for Wealthbase, we're honing the user experience of simulated investing and increasing the educational value of the game," said John Rourke, CEO and product lead at Wealthbase. "After this public beta phase, we're bringing on sponsors and technology partners to integrate their offerings to enhance the Wealthbase investing app.

"Central to Nasdaq's mission is expanding access and increasing participation in the financial markets," said Oliver Albers, Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic Partnerships for Nasdaq's Global Information Services. "Our collaboration with Wealthbase to offer real-time intraday quotes and last-sale data to users is an exceptional step in promoting financial literacy and making markets more accessible for Main Street investors."

"Come for a game, stay for the community"

Simulated investing, also called paper trading, is the first feature on Wealthbase. The team at Wealthbase is advancing the app to become a vertically-oriented investing network, where communities of people can connect on topics about investing, financial planning, and personal finance.

"Come for a game, stay for the community," said Mike Leone, head of engineering and a founding team member at Wealthbase. "There's an opportunity in the market for a vertically-oriented network with an array of investing services and educational content to satisfy consumer demand, and that's what we're building in Wealthbase."

About Wealthbase

Wealthbase is an online platform for consumers to learn about investing, connect with the investing community, and engage with financial professionals and brands. It is made and operated by Starburst Labs, Inc. based in New York City and Providence. For more information, go to www.Wealthbase.com.

