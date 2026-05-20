Casting Open May 20 – June 3 for Singles Ready to Find Love (and a Little Bubby-Approved Chaos)

BAYONNE, N.J., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is calling—and Manischewitz® is answering with a bold, hilarious, and heartfelt new twist on modern dating. From May 20 through June 3, Jewish singles across the country are invited to apply now at the official website (https://manischewitz.com/manischewitz-matchmakers/) for a chance to be cast in Manischewitz Matchmakers, the brand's first-ever reality dating show inspired by the time-honored (and sometimes relentless) tradition of Jewish matchmaking.

Announcing The "Manischewitz Matchmakers" - A First-of-Its-Kind Jewish Dating Show Love is calling-and Manischewitz is answering with a bold, hilarious, and heartfelt new twist on modern dating. From May 20 through June 3, Jewish singles across the country are invited to apply for a chance to be cast in Manischewitz Matchmakers, the brand's first-ever reality dating show

Jewish singles ready for love, laughter, and a little matchmaking magic can apply until June 3 at the official casting website. Whether you're tired of being set up, or ready to take matters into your own hands, Manischewitz Matchmakers is the chance to let love find you.

Timed for the start of summer, when romance, nostalgia, and a little bit summer magic collide, Manischewitz Matchmakers brings together 22 contestants for a one-of-a-kind dating experience set in New York City.

"From family dinners to holiday tables, bringing people together has always been at the heart of Manischewitz," said Talia Sabag, Marketing Manager for Manischewitz. "With Manischewitz Matchmakers, we're celebrating connection in a fresh, fun, and culturally authentic way, helping spark relationships while embracing the humor and warmth of Jewish tradition."

Created by comedian and writer Eitan Levine, the show blends old-school matchmaking with the high-energy drama of reality TV.

"Jewish matchmaking is basically a competitive sport—and summer is where it all begins," said Eitan Levine. "This show taps into that shared experience with a mix of nostalgia, chaos, and genuine connection. It's funny because it's true—and hopefully, it's where a few people actually find something real."

The Concept

When it comes to Jewish life, two forces loom large: matchmakers and food. Manischewitz Matchmakers brings them together in one unforgettable moment.

Each episode combines the timeless art of matchmaking with the drama of modern dating shows—only this time, it's all happening camp-side.

22 contestants (11 men, 11 women)

Multiple rounds of matchmaking challenges

Four couples emerge

One couple is crowned the "Most Couply Couple"

The Prize

The winning pair receives the ultimate first-date starter pack:

A Manischewitz "Summer of Love" box filled with food, merch, and entertainment

filled with food, merch, and entertainment A shot at finding a meaningful relationship

And yes… an Instagram tag (because love deserves a little social proof)

Fame – the show will air on Youtube, TikTok, Manischewitz Social channels and website to coincide with

Key Dates

May 20, 2026 – Casting announcement & website goes live

June 3, 2026 – Submission window closes

– June 4–6, 2026 – Contestant notifications

– Contestant notifications June 10, 2026 – Taping

– Taping July 27, 2026 – Show release on YouTube, TikTok, social media and more

Call to Action

Jewish singles ready for love, laughter, and a little matchmaking magic can apply between May 20 and June 3 at the official casting website. Whether you're tired of being set up, or ready to take matters into your own hands, Manischewitz Matchmakers is your chance to let love find you.

About Manischewitz

Manischewitz is one of the most iconic and beloved names in Jewish food, with a heritage dating back to 1888. Known for its wide range of kosher products—from traditional pantry staples to modern innovations—the brand has long been a staple at family tables and holiday celebrations. Today, Manischewitz continues to evolve, connecting generations through food, culture, and shared experiences that celebrate Jewish life in all its forms. Learn more at www.manischewitz.com and follow @manischewitzco.

Media Contact:

Stacey Bender

973-405-4600

[email protected]

SOURCE Manischewitz