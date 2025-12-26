Manischewitz® and Kosher.com Announce The Great Bubby Cook-Off, A New Original Cooking Show Celebrating Jewish Home Cooking Premieres December 26 on Kosher.com and Runs Throughout 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manischewitz®, the iconic Jewish food brand synonymous with tradition and taste for more than 135 years, has teamed up with Kosher.com to debut an all-new original cooking show, The Great Bubby Cook-Off — a joyful, heart-warming celebration of Jewish home cooking, family recipes, and the generations of love behind them.

Manischewitz and Kosher.com announce 'The Great Bubby Cook-Off

Premiering December 26 on Kosher.com (with additional airings to be announced throughout 2026), The Great Bubby Cook-Off shines a spotlight on beloved "bubbies" from across the country who bring Jewish culinary traditions to life. Contestants were selected through a nationwide casting call inviting home cooks to submit videos of themselves preparing their favorite Jewish dishes — from time-honored family recipes passed down through generations to creative personal twists on classic favorites.

Following public online voting, four finalists advanced to a live, filmed cook-off held in New York City in November, where they competed head-to-head in front of judges in a spirited, high-energy culinary showdown. The result is a feel-good competition filled with nostalgia, flavor, storytelling, and plenty of Jewish soul.

While the finalists dazzled judges with their dishes, the identity of the ultimate winner — crowned "Bubby 2025" — will be revealed exclusively in the show, giving viewers a reason to tune in and experience every delicious moment. The grand prize includes a featured appearance on the Manischewitz Food Truck as it tours the New York City area, along with additional prizes.

"The Great Bubby Cook-Off celebrates exactly what Kosher.com is all about — honoring tradition while inspiring a new generation of home cooks," said Goldy Guttman Director of Kosher.com. "These bubby recipes carry stories, memories, and culture, and bringing them to life on screen allows us to share the heart of Jewish home cooking with audiences everywhere."

"The Great Bubby Cook-Off is about so much more than cooking," said Shani Seidman, Chief Marketing Officer of Manischewitz. "It's about honoring the women who shaped our traditions, our tables, and our memories — and celebrating the dishes that bring families together."

Due to the volume of standout moments and content captured during filming, a second episode is currently under consideration, allowing even more of the competition, judging, and behind-the-scenes storytelling to be shared with audiences.

About Kosher.com

Kosher.com is the leading digital destination for kosher cooking, Jewish food culture, and culinary inspiration. Featuring thousands of recipes, step-by-step videos, cooking shows, holiday guides, and trusted kitchen tips, Kosher.com connects home cooks of all backgrounds to both time-honored traditions and modern flavors. With a growing lineup of original video programming and an engaged online community, Kosher.com is redefining how kosher food is experienced, shared, and celebrated.

For more information, visit www.kosher.com.

About Manischewitz

Founded in 1888, Manischewitz is the most iconic name in Jewish food, with a legacy spanning more than 135 years. From matzo and matzo ball soup to macaroons, gefilte fish, and beyond, Manischewitz has been a staple of Jewish tables for generations. Today, the brand continues to honor its rich heritage while evolving to meet the tastes of modern consumers through innovation, new product lines, and cultural storytelling. Manischewitz is proud to celebrate Jewish food, culture, and community — one tradition at a time.

For more information, visit www.manischewitz.com. Manischewitz is now part of www.kayco.com

About Kayco

Kayco is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and distributors of kosher and specialty foods in the United States. Family-owned and operated for generations, Kayco's portfolio includes iconic and emerging brands across grocery, specialty, and lifestyle categories, reaching more than 14,000 retail locations nationwide. Learn more at www.kayco.com.

Media Contact:

Stacey Bender

973-650-1218

[email protected]

