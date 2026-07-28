Love Is Served: Manischewitz® Matchmakers Premieres Across YouTube, TikTok and Social Media

First-of-Its-Kind Jewish Reality Dating Show Brings Matchmaking, Humor, Tradition and Plenty of Heart to Screens Everywhere

BAYONNE, N.J., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over. Manischewitz® Matchmakers, the first-ever reality dating show from the iconic Jewish food brand, officially premieres bringing viewers a fresh, funny, and heartfelt take on Jewish dating that blends tradition with modern romance.

Love Is Served: Manischewitz® Matchmakers Premieres. Pictured here is comedian and producer Eitan Levine with contestants. Photo Credit - Wesley Diaz

Premiering across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, the Manischewitz website, and the brand's social media channels, Manischewitz Matchmakers follows 20 Jewish singles as they navigate a one-of-a-kind matchmaking adventure filled with chemistry, laughter, unexpected twists, and a healthy dose of classic Jewish humor. Watch here: www.youtube.com/@ManischewitzCo

Created by comedian and writer Eitan Levine in collaboration with Manischewitz, the series celebrates the timeless tradition of Jewish matchmaking while embracing the excitement and unpredictability of today's dating culture.

"Bringing people together has always been at the heart of Manischewitz, from family dinners to holiday celebrations," said Talia Sabag, Marketing Manager for Manischewitz. "With Manischewitz Matchmakers, we're extending that tradition beyond the table by creating entertaining content that celebrates Jewish culture, connection, and the joy of finding someone special. It's funny, authentic, and ultimately about bringing people together."

Levine added, "Jewish matchmaking is the cornerstone of the community. From the moment you are born, someone is thinking about who to partner you up with. We wanted to capture all of that while creating something genuinely entertaining. The result is a dating game show that's filled with laughs, surprises, and maybe even a few real love stories."

A Reality Dating Show with a Jewish Twist

When it comes to Jewish life, few traditions are as iconic as matchmaking, and few things bring people together like food. Manischewitz Matchmakers combines both in a reality series unlike anything audiences have seen before.

Throughout the competition:

20 contestants (10 men and 10 women) search for meaningful connections.

Contestants face multiple rounds of matchmaking challenges.

Four couples advance to the final round.

One pair is ultimately crowned the "Most Couply Couple."

The winning couple receives a Manischewitz "Summer of Love" prize package filled with food, exclusive merchandise, entertainment, bragging rights—and perhaps most importantly, the chance to continue building a real relationship after the cameras stop rolling.

More than a dating competition, the show celebrates Jewish identity, community, tradition, and the universal search for love in a way that is relatable to audiences of all backgrounds.

Where to Watch

Viewers can now watch Manischewitz Matchmakers on:

YouTube www.youtube.com/@ManischewitzCo

TikTok

Instagram

Facebook

The Manischewitz website

website Manischewitz social media channels @ManischewitzCo

Fans are encouraged to follow @ManischewitzCo for premiere announcements, exclusive clips, behind-the-scenes moments, contestant highlights, and bonus content throughout the season.

About Manischewitz

Founded in 1888, Manischewitz® is one of America's most iconic and trusted Jewish food brands. For generations, Manischewitz has brought families together through kosher foods that celebrate Jewish heritage, holidays, and everyday traditions. Today, the brand continues to innovate while honoring its rich history, creating products and experiences that connect generations through food, culture, and community.

For more information, visit www.manischewitz.com or follow @ManischewitzCo on social media.

Media Contact:

Stacey Bender

9736501218

[email protected]

SOURCE Manischewitz