Announcing the NABITA Standards for Case Management in Higher Education

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) is pleased to announce the release of the Standards for Case Management. These standards provide practitioner- friendly and evidence-based recommendations and guidelines for the field of higher education non-clinical case management.

The NABITA Standards for Case Management serve as a keystone document for assisting case managers in delivering effective services to students in distress and represent a monumental step forward in formalizing non-clinical case management as a professional area of practice in higher education. – Makenzie Schiemann, M.S., TNG Vice President for Case Management Initiatives and Executive Director, NABITA.

The field of behavioral intervention has continued to grow and evolve, as has the field of case management. Increasingly, more behavioral intervention teams (BITs) have a full-time case manager, and case management as a process and/or a position has been established as a standard of practice for BITs. As with any new field, it is important to establish guiding principles that create a standardized framework for understanding how the work is done.

NABITA's Standards for Case Management are written specifically for case managers operating in a non-clinical capacity.

The NABITA Standards for Case Management, serve to fill a gap in the literature and provide a set of professional standards to the growing number of non-clinical case managers serving college and university students.

While the field of non-clinical case management has grown dramatically, its organic growth and reliance on combined expertise from a variety of disciplines has led to a lack of recognition of non-clinical case management as a professional field requiring its own set of standards of practice. Given their licensure, clinical case managers already have standards and ethical codes that guide their clinical work. Non-clinical case managers in the higher education setting have historically relied upon existing standards from related fields such as social work, student affairs, college student personnel, and counseling; however, the field has evolved to the point of needing its own unique standards of practice. The NABITA Standards of Practice offer the field a framework for ensuring non-clinical case managers are guided by best practices that promote safe, supportive, and effective service delivery.

Expanding upon NABITA's Standards for Behavioral Intervention Teams, NABITA's experts have continued to review research and survey data specifically related to case management. NABITA is the industry leader for both behavioral intervention teams and case managers, offering certification courses, webinars, whitepapers, assessment tools, and other resources to case managers and BIT members across the nation. To develop the NABITA Standards of Case Management, NABITA's experts have relied on their extensive experience in the field of case management as well as analysis and synthesis of the literature and research related to higher education case management, BIT standards and processes, social work, mental health, medical case management, student affairs, and educational administration. This evidence-based approach to developing the Standards moves the field of case management forward toward a professional area of practice in higher education.

Since NABITA's inception, the commitment to increasing safety and reducing distress has been at the forefront of the Association's mission and practice. These Standards further the mission of NABITA and provide an easy to implement, evidence-based set of standards to further the work of the field.

The National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment is committed to making our campuses, schools, and workplaces safer environments by fostering and encouraging development, education, and caring intervention. As the leading organization in the field of behavioral intervention teams (BITs), threat assessment, and case management, NABITA provides education, best practice recommendations, and ongoing professional development through an annual conference, multiple certification training opportunities yearly, and a weekly newsletter. NABITA serves as a best practices clearinghouse for 1,800 members by providing BIT and case management-related model policies, training tools, and templates. For more information, visit www.nabita.org.

