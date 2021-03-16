Announcing the Native Blue App

RICHMOND, Va., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Triangle, a leader in Digital Experience Analytics, announces the General Availability of Native Blue App, the latest in Native Application Monitoring. Native Blue App covers Application Performance with error and crash detection and reporting for Native Android and iOS Apps.

With this technology, it's easier than ever to track the digital experience of mobile Native App users. It's relatively simple to set up and use, with data feeding back to our Cloud Based Software as a Service. This is packaged as a software development kit (SDK) which digital teams can set up in a few hours.

"Our New Native App Monitoring allows us to surpass others in this space by linking the impact of slow Native Application Activity directly to the decision to buy, which allows digital teams to pinpoint revenue-impacting issues and build ROI justification." – Tim Grant, CTO of Blue Triangle.

While other platforms also offer Native App Monitoring, Blue Triangle's SDK rises above and beyond by providing a set of customizable filter options, allowing users to get game-changing data out of the box, or highly customizable data sets to meet the unique needs of each distinct app.

Application crash detection is automated and simple to set up. There are no config files to bother with- simply call one method in the SDK and you're all set. Crash call stacks are sent directly to the Blue Triangle portal in the cloud for analysis and correlation to other events.

About Blue Triangle

Blue Triangle provides digital teams with a connected view of their marketing, web performance, and third-party tag analytics, while constantly monitoring website code for security vulnerabilities.

With Blue Triangle, teams can track the experience of every web and mobile app visitor in real time, in order to identify specific web performance, third-party tag, and purchase path issues that are measurably impacting revenue. This data empowers teams to improve and secure their digital experiences along the most critical areas of the customer journey.

Blue Triangle is trusted by Fortune 500 companies including Lululemon, Columbia, and Kaiser Permanente, and was named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in 2017. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

