Announcing 'The New Frontier': Transparent Pricing, No Change Fees, and Enhanced Customer Experience

Introducing the 'For Less' Price Guarantee: Ensuring You Always Get the Best Deal

DENVER, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) today introduced sweeping changes to its product and customer service offerings, ushering in 'The New Frontier' for the airline. This evolution in Frontier's approach to travel is all about improving what customers can expect – from more transparent pricing and no change fees to an enhanced customer experience. This transformation underscores Frontier's commitment to providing exceptional value and a superior travel experience.

The New Frontier includes:

*New* Clear, Upfront Pricing and Options: New Economy, Premium, and Business options include benefits like no change fees, bags, seat assignments, and more.

New Economy, Premium, and Business options include benefits like no change fees, bags, seat assignments, and more. *New* No Change Fees: Zero change or cancellation fees for Economy, Premium, and Business customers, offering greater flexibility.

Zero change or cancellation fees for Economy, Premium, and Business customers, offering greater flexibility. *New* Expanded Customer Benefits and Support: Flight credit expiration extended to 12 months, enhanced live phone support, and more.

Flight credit expiration extended to 12 months, enhanced live phone support, and more. *New* 'For Less' Price Guarantee: Customers who find a lower price elsewhere can receive 2,500 FRONTIER Miles.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era for Frontier - one with transparency in our prices, no change fees and the lowest total price," said Barry Biffle, Chief Executive Officer, Frontier Airlines. "This is 'The New Frontier' and we are committed to offering more than the lowest fares - we deliver the best price for all the options you want and the customer support you need, when you need it. No gimmicks, just really low prices and good customer service."

New, Transparent and Budget-Friendly Options

Frontier now provides four distinct options – Basic, Economy, Premium, and Business – each clearly presented at the start of the booking process. These options are designed to meet various customers' needs and budgets, offering significant savings and transparent choices for an enhanced travel experience.

Business: Designed for travel luxury, this option offers UpFront Plus seating with additional space and comfort (subject to availability), including a guaranteed empty middle seat at the front of the aircraft. This premium option also includes a carry-on bag, two checked bags with an increased 50-pound weight allowance, and first-to-board priority boarding (Board First) with guaranteed overhead bin space.

Designed for travel luxury, this option offers UpFront Plus seating with additional space and comfort (subject to availability), including a guaranteed empty middle seat at the front of the aircraft. This premium option also includes a carry-on bag, two checked bags with an increased 50-pound weight allowance, and first-to-board priority boarding (Board First) with guaranteed overhead bin space. Premium: Built for comfort, this option offers a premium seat assignment (subject to availability), along with a carry-on bag and first-to-board priority boarding (Board First) with guaranteed overhead bin space.

Built for comfort, this option offers a premium seat assignment (subject to availability), along with a carry-on bag and first-to-board priority boarding (Board First) with guaranteed overhead bin space. Economy: Provides all the essentials for a streamlined travel experience with a carry-on bag and a standard seat assignment, offering a balance between affordability and convenience.

Provides all the essentials for a streamlined travel experience with a carry-on bag and a standard seat assignment, offering a balance between affordability and convenience. Basic: Perfect for budget travelers, this option includes a personal item, with additional amenities available for purchase, providing flexibility and savings.

New Options Comparison Table:



Basic Fare NEW Economy

Bundle NEW Premium

Bundle NEW Business

Bundle Personal Item Included Included Included Included Carry-on Bag For purchase Included Included Included Board First sm For purchase For purchase Included Included Choose Your Seat For purchase Included -

Standard Included -

Premium Included-

UpFront Plus sm Checked Bags For purchase For purchase For purchase 2 bags 50 lbs

each No Change/Cancel Fee N/A Included Included Included Bundle prices starting

from (per person, per

direction) N/A From $30 From $50 From $100

These new pricing options will only be available at flyfrontier.com and will soon also be available on Frontier's mobile app. Premium and UpFront Plus seating is subject to availability, and if these seating options are unavailable, the customer will be provided access to the next best seat that is available. Changes to your itinerary are subject to any difference in fare and options prices.

No Change Fees

Frontier Airlines is boosting travel flexibility by eliminating change and cancellation fees for customers who select Economy, Premium, or Business bundles, underscoring Frontier's commitment to meeting customer expectations for flexible, stress-free travel options.

"We've changed, and now it's free to change," remarked Biffle. "This enhancement is a key part of our promise to make travel with Frontier as flexible and worry-free as possible. We understand that plans can change, and we want to ensure that when they do, our passengers can adjust their bookings without the stress of additional fees."

Key Enhancements to Customer Service:

Extended Validity of Flight Credits: Frontier has increased the validity of flight credits issued on or after May 17 from three to twelve months, giving customers greater flexibility.

Frontier has increased the validity of flight credits issued on or after from three to twelve months, giving customers greater flexibility. Additional Support Options: Frontier is reintroducing live phone support for customers within 24 hours of their flight or those with Elite status. Further, a new callback service will soon be available for other inquiries, ensuring that expert assistance is just a call away.

Frontier is reintroducing live phone support for customers within 24 hours of their flight or those with Elite status. Further, a new callback service will soon be available for other inquiries, ensuring that expert assistance is just a call away. Improved Communication and Technology: This year, Frontier is enhancing both its technology and communication. We're upgrading our app and website to simplify your travel planning, and improving how we keep you updated on travel days with more frequent SMS and email notifications, ensuring a smoother journey every step of the way.

A Bold New 'For Less' Price Guarantee

Frontier is also introducing the "For Less" guarantee, reinforcing its commitment to providing the best value in air travel. If a customer finds a lower price for a comparable flight on the same route and date, Frontier will award the customer 2,500 FRONTIER Miles after they have completed their journey with Frontier. This guarantee ensures that customers always receive the best deal possible when flying with Frontier. More details are available here.

"We are proud to introduce our 'For Less' Price Guarantee, ensuring that Frontier always offers the best value in air travel," said Biffle. "If you find a lower price elsewhere, we'll reward you with 2,500 FRONTIER Miles. This guarantee is part of our commitment to ensuring you always travel with confidence."

Terms & Conditions:

Bundle Features

Personal Item, Carry-On Bag, Checked Bags: Size and/or weight limits apply.

Choose your Seat: (Subject to availability) UpFront Plus seats located at the front of the aircraft feature additional space and comfort, including a guaranteed empty middle seat and extra legroom. Premium seats feature extra legroom. Preferred seats are located towards the front of the aircraft for faster boarding and deplaning. Standard seats are available in the remainder of the cabin.

No Change or Cancel Fees with Economy, Premium or Business Bundles: Changes to your itinerary are subject to any difference in fare and options prices. If your new itinerary is lower in value than your original itinerary, there will be no residual value available to you once you have made the change. If you cancel your itinerary, you will retain the value of your itinerary as a travel credit. Changes or cancellations must be made prior to your flight's scheduled departure time. If you fail to check-in or to board your flight within the required time (check-in: 60 minutes prior to scheduled departure time; boarding: 20 minutes prior to scheduled departure time), your ticket will be deemed a No-Show Cancellation and cancelled. All subsequent flights, including return flights, on the itinerary, will also be treated as No-Show Cancellations. Please reference the Contract of Carriage for more details.

Board First: To guarantee overhead bin space for one carry-on bag, customers must board with the Board First group in advance of Zone 1.

Bundle pricing

Available only for new bookings at FlyFrontier.com. To receive promotional launch pricing, flight and bundle must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on May 23, 2024 and bundle must be purchased at the time of flight purchase. Price shown is per passenger, per direction.

For Less Guarantee

The other airline's flight must be for same dates and similar times and must be the same type (direct, non-stop, connection, etc.)

The lower price must be found within 48hrs after booking on Frontier and must be submitted prior to midnight on the day before travel on Frontier.

The lower price must be available to the general public on an airline website with prices listed in the same currency as Frontier.

A Frontier agent must be able to replicate the lower rate found.

The lower priced product must include everything that is included in the Frontier product. Products included must be substantially the same and seat products must have matching characteristics.

The 2,500 Miles Reward applies to Economy, Premium, and Business bookings only. Ancillary items must be the same as found within the bundled option purchased on your Frontier booking:

You must have a confirmed booking for the matching Frontier flight.

Miles can only be claimed once per FRONTIER Miles account per calendar year.

account per calendar year. Miles will only be awarded after completing travel on the applicable Frontier flight.

Terms are subject to change.

For complete details, https://signup.flyfrontier.com/forlesspriceguarantee

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), is committed to "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 142 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier's high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier's continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed. With more than 200 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

