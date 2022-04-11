Announcing the New Integrity Health & Education Website

DENTON, Texas, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Health and Education is excited to announce their new website, which provides a range of educational opportunities for healthcare professionals. The website offers accelerated courses in healthcare education and training, as well as continuing education programs for professionals who work in the medical field. They offer Certified Nurse Aide courses and CPR monthly with a variety of flexible scheduling options. Students with full time jobs can attend online evening classes and weekend clinicals. This is an exciting time for all members of the organization, as this will be a major step in making their courses more accessible to all students around the state of Texas.

Their students work in long term care, clinics, hospitals, and the community. Certified Nurse Aides are travel nurses and agency nurses as well. Their team members assist with job placement and on average with the covid-19 pandemic, CNAs are making between 16.00 and 25.00 per hour. Some employers are offering housing! Pre-Nursing Students choose Integrity prior to completing their nursing school application. Students find that having the CNA provides them with a springboard into nursing. They get extra points on their application. Their school provides online, accelerated classwork that provides the fundamental knowledge and skills every support staff needs to be a part of a high-performing team.

If you want to quickly start working in the healthcare field, if you want flexibility with your schedule, if you want support from your instructors, Integrity is the perfect place to start. Their courses are all- inclusive. Books, scrubs, CPR and professional resume are included with your tuition. The new website for Integrity Health & Education provides simple direction and a comprehensive curriculum for anyone looking for an accelerated experience in healthcare education.

About Integrity Health & Education Center:

Integrity Health & Education is a Texas-based company that offers healthcare education services. Their Nurse Aide Training program offers 68 hours of instruction, including developing a professional resume and job opportunities through our partners. They offer 40 hours of clinical training in clean, well-maintained long-term care facilities. Their teaching methods are engaging and interactive, and they equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful through daily preparation and assessment. The mission of Integrity Health & Education is to develop quality support staff to meet the needs of the healthcare arena. Integrity wants to make sure there will always be support staff at your bedside when you need them.

Contact:

Denona Lee

[email protected]

940-323-1973

SOURCE Integrity Health & Education