Announcing the New Ipsidy App for iPhone and Android

An increasingly digital world drives convenience, but also drives an increasing risk of compromised passwords, security breaches and stolen identities. To combat fraud and to better confirm employees' and customers' identities, Ipsidy's Identity Transaction Platform offers solutions that authenticate users across multiple factors including:

Something Owned - a Registered Mobile Device

Something You Know - a User PIN, and/or

Something You Are - a User's Biometric Facial Data

Ipsidy's digital signature provides additional security layers by verifying unique data elements for every identity transaction to prevent man-in-the-middle attacks and provide a transaction-specific audit trail, with proof of identity authentication. Ipsidy's identity transaction platform helps authenticate and trust that the person on the other side of an electronic transaction is the rightful account owner. It is worth noting that the PCI Security Standards Council has issued requirements for financial institutions and payment providers to use multi-factor authentication for accounts with administrative capabilities and accounts with access to cardholder data.

Ipsidy's biometric identity app, allows consumers to approve everyday transactions, using their own device (as opposed to dedicated hardware) and a simple 'selfie' to authenticate their identity. The Ipsidy identity transaction platform converts the selfie into a biometric facial template that is matched against a previously enrolled reference template.

Leverage the security of biometrics and the Ipsidy digital signature to establish certainty for everyday transactions from the convenience of a mobile device. Ipsidy offers a full-range of developer integration tools and documentation to help an enterprise quickly connect to our identity transaction platform through RESTful API's and SDK's. Ipsidy offers support for authentication of a broad range of digital and physical transactions, including online account access, payment transactions, call center exchanges and physical access. Develop custom identity authentication solutions that leverage the Ipsidy mobile iPhone and Android app.

Get the Ipsidy mobile app on the App Store or Google Play on your mobile phone.

Visit www.ipsidy.com/developers for a demo account where you can run transactions using the Ipsidy mobile app. In addition, you can request our integration documentation and user guides.

Ipsidy also offers AccessTM and VerifyTM, our "out of the box" solutions using the Ipsidy App, which do not require integration. More information is available at our website.

About Ipsidy®

Ipsidy Inc (OTCQB: IDTY) http://www.ipsidy.com (formerly known as ID Global Solutions Corporation OTC: IDGS) is a provider of secure, biometric identification, identity management and electronic transaction processing services. Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, http://www.multipay.com.co and Cards Plus in South Africa, http://www.cardsplus.co.za.

Our identity transaction platform creates a trusted transaction, embedding authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and using a participant's mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform offers biometric and multi-factor identity management solutions which support a wide variety of electronic transactions. We believe that it is essential that businesses and consumers know who is on the other side of an electronic transaction and have an audit trail, proving that the identity of the other party was duly authenticated. We continue to enhance our solutions to provide our customers with the next level of transaction security, control and certainty over everyday transactions. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at http://www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.

