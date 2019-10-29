Announcing the New Moto 360 Smartwatch A beautiful timepiece with the latest technology

The Moto 360 smartwatch is powered with Wear OS by Google™. With beautiful stainless steel case construction, this classically designed timepiece is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

"Moto 360 was one of the first smartwatches to capture the heart and soul of design enthusiasts and technology thinkers alike," said Pankaj Kedia, head of Qualcomm Wearables. "We are delighted to be collaborating with eBuyNow to combine the best of design with leading edge technology and bring the new Moto 360, based on our popular Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform, to consumers around the world."

Get Updates, Not Interruptions: Stay connected and up-to-date by getting messages, news, weather, and more without constantly having to check your phone

Premium Design: The stainless steel curved case with rotating crown and customizable action button mimics the haptic experience of classic luxury timepieces

High-end Finishings: Moto 360 ships with premium leather and silicone strap options to complement the rose gold, steel gray and phantom black variants. The SUS 316 stainless steel resists corrosion and is coated with PVD for increased scratch protection

Powered with Wear OS by Google™: Wear OS by google helps customers get the most out of their time with Google Assistant, Heart Points and Move Minutes from Google Fit™, and NFC support for Google Pay™

Fast Processing: Powered by the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 3100 Platform, the Moto 360 delivers a fast, responsive experience in sleek designs

All-Day Battery Life & Battery-Saving Modes: 'Battery Saver Mode' automatically activates when the battery is critical and continues to show the time for up to an additional three days

Always-on Display: Ensures the device always looks like a watch; no tilting, pressing or action required

Fast Charging: from zero to 100 percent in approximately 60 minutes

Increased Storage: Moto 360 third-generation doubles storage space to 8GB and memory to 1GB RAM, allowing users to download more apps and media while enhancing performance

Expanding Selection of Apps: over 1000 available – listen to music, monitor your health, chat with friends, and rideshare all from your wrist

"Building a beautiful timepiece was intrinsic from the start of the design process, with each watch precision-crafted and built to last," said Craig Smith, eBuyNow CEO. "Moto 360 streamlines mobile life by delivering the information that matters to people."

Availability and Pre-order

The Moto 360 will be available for US$349.99 USD at Moto360.com, and through select major retailers this December. Pre-orders will begin in the US, Canada and the UK mid November on Moto360.com. Media can request units for review from our team.

For full information and specifications of the Moto 360, visit moto360.com.

About eBuyNow

eBuyNow is an independent, data-driven consumer electronics company; arguably the first of its kind in the world. We work with proprietary tools to identify precise gaps in the consumer electronics industry, and then proceed to build, market, and distribute promising consumer electronics goods with a strictly results-oriented approach.

About Motorola Brand Licensing

For over 90 years the Motorola name has been synonymous with quality, innovation and trust around the world. Over 100 million products sold each year carry the Motorola name and demonstrate the brand's lasting power and continued relevance in today's ever-evolving marketplace. Motorola's Brand Licensing Program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who can provide unique, high-quality products that enrich consumer's lives. To learn more about our products, please visit motorolahome.com. For more information about Motorola Brand Licensing, please visit motorolahome.com.

Google, Android,Wear OS by Google, Google Pay and Google Fit are trademarks of Google LLC.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

MOTOROLA, the Stylized Motorola Logo and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC, and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2019 Motorola Mobility LLC.

SOURCE eBuyNow