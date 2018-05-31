Announcing The New NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 At Cine Gear Expo, Booth # S107

"NBCUniversal Set Lighting Department is a principal thought leader when it comes to new technologies in lighting, and the LightBlade LB800 is no exception," said Jamie Crosbie, Vice President of Studio Services at NBCUniversal. "The LightBlade product line continues to provide content creators the necessary tools for developing cutting edge lighting techniques in an ever evolving industry."

The NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 is a 24" x 48" fixture that can be configured in 10 independent zones, with complete DMX/RDM control over each zone. It features local and remote dimming, 0-100%, calibrated in f-stops, and can be controlled via wired or built-in wireless CRMX control. NBCUniversal LightBlade products feature reference-quality variable white light from 2700K to 6500K. They have superior color rendering with typical CRI>90, R9>95, and a saturated color engine that works creatively with high-CRI white light. NBCUniversal LightBlade products are versatile, lightweight, silent and flicker-free, and built to endure the wear and tear of staging and production.

