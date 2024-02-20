Announcing the Newest Hotel in San Pedro, Belize - The Watermark Belize Hotel

–Experience beautiful accommodations, world-class dining, and rooftop views in the heart of one of Belize's most scenic beachside destinations–

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Muy'Ono Resorts , Belize's leading hotel management company, proudly introduces its newest addition – The Watermark Belize Hotel . The newest San Pedro hotel, located at 1/4 Mile North, Tres Cocos Area, San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Belize, reinforces Muy'Ono Resorts' dedication to delivering exceptional experiences to its discerning guests.

Rooftop views from the brand-new Watermark Belize Hotel

The Watermark Belize Hotel offers a blend of premium accommodations, curated vacation packages, and captivating amenities. Boasting two restaurant and bar concepts, alongside 3,000 square feet of flexible event space, The Watermark promises an exceptional stay for travelers.

The hotel is located in San Pedro, a vibrant town along the southern coast of Ambergris Caye, Belize's largest island. Guests can choose from diverse rooms and suites, including the Oceanview King Studios for couples and Signature Two Bedroom Suites for groups. Every room is spacious with amenities like air conditioning, a mini fridge, TV, and Wi-Fi. Some accommodations boast private balconies and ocean views for an enhanced stay.

"We're thrilled to welcome The Watermark Belize Hotel into the Muy'Ono Resorts family," says Cortney Lebens, CEO at Muy'Ono Resorts. "The Watermark is a unique gem offering comfortable accommodations, exceptional dining, a scenic rooftop pool, and proximity to northern Belize adventures. Its blend of modern and authentic Belizean charm enriches the San Pedro community. This partnership reflects our commitment to redefining hospitality standards, promising unforgettable moments for our guests at The Watermark."

The Watermark Belize Hotel features two distinctive dining venues. The Skyview Rooftop Lounge, atop San Pedro's tallest building, is one of Ambergris Caye's only rooftop restaurants, serving authentic Belizean flavors, cocktails, and international cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Gusto's, located on the hotel's premier level, offers a refined Mediterranean experience with Belizean influences, providing a delightful dining and bar atmosphere for lunch and dinner. Guests can savor fresh ingredients sourced from the Caribbean Sea and nearby mainland farms.

Next to the Skyview Rooftop Lounge is the hotel's rooftop pool—a serene retreat where guests can relax while enjoying stunning views of San Pedro and the Belize Barrier Reef. Close to the nation's top attractions, the hotel is an ideal base for immersive activities like snorkeling, scuba diving, fishing, jungle exploration, cave tubing, and visits to ancient Mayan sites. Guests can easily arrange these excursions with the front desk for added convenience.

Beyond adventure, The Watermark features rejuvenating spa treatments, a fitness center, and a spacious air conditioned event venue perfect for weddings, corporate retreats, and private gatherings. Guests can also explore town with on-site golf cart rentals, discovering vibrant shops and enjoying beach excursions.

"As the General Manager of The Watermark Belize Hotel, I'm excited to lead a team dedicated to redefining hospitality on Ambergris Caye," says Crystal Cadle. "Our commitment extends beyond accommodations; we strive to create immersive experiences that embody Belizean beauty and hospitality."

As part of The Watermark's commitment to community, the hotel contributes $1 BZ per guest night to the San Pedro Roman Catholic School through the Muy'Ono Resorts Nightly Donation program. Guests are encouraged to join by matching donations, fostering a collective effort to support the local community. Affiliated with Pack for a Purpose, we invite travelers to allocate suitcase space for essential supplies, enhancing education, health, and economic opportunities in the hotel's community.

For booking or more details about The Watermark Belize Hotel, visit thewatermarkbelize.com or contact the reservation specialists at (855) 203-3011 or [email protected]. Take advantage of the "Stay 4 Nights, Only Pay For 3" promotion until February 29, 2024, for an extended and indulgent escape in paradise.

About Muy'Ono Resorts:

The Austin-based Muy'Ono Resorts was established with a mission to elevate the tourism industry in Belize by providing professional management services and adhering to international standards. Our goal is to craft unforgettable vacation experiences and deliver superior investment returns, all while preserving the authentic spirit of Belize. muyono.com .

