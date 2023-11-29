ANNOUNCING THE NEWEST INDUCTEES INTO THE AAF ADVERTISING HALL OF FAME

Six Industry Icons to Receive Advertising's Most Esteemed Honor;

AT&T to be Corporate Honoree

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Advertising Federation (AAF), the "Unifying Voice for Advertising," announced today the inductees into the 2024 AAF Advertising Hall of Fame (AHOF). Six industry luminaries will join this prestigious group, along with corporate icon AT&T. The announcement will be celebrated during the closing bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Each of this year's inductees has had a tremendous influence on our industry for the better. Post this 2024 AAF Advertising Hall of Fame Inductees

This year's honorees were chosen following a rigorous review overseen by a Council of Judges comprised of an esteemed group of industry leaders and fellow members of the Hall of Fame. The inductees include (in alphabetical order):

Jerri DeVard, CEO and Founder, Black Executive CMO Alliance (BECA). While Jerri has built a legacy by transforming the companies for which she's worked, it is her bold ambition and unwavering commitment to speak for others and call out injustice that has made her forever a diversity champion. As Jerri has said, for more than 30 years she has tried to "keep it real," calling truth to power as an authentic integrationist who believes we work more effectively and efficiently when we are all joined up. With that in mind, Jerri founded BECA, the world's first and largest organization of Black executive marketing leaders. Through BECA, new champions are created daily and Jerri's legacy continues.

Olivier Francois, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Stellantis. A pied piper who has made the constellation of Stellantis automotive brands sing, Olivier can't help but find inspiration everywhere and follow it down whatever path it takes him. Such was the path Olivier took enroute to delivering the 2011 industry-busting two-minute Super Bowl commercial with Eminem that lifted sales 6,000%. That road also led him to partner with Bono and (RED) to help fight global health emergencies, and with Bill Murray and Bruce Springsteen, who appeared in other applauded Super Bowl ads. As Olivier himself puts it, "The greatest Brand value I can deliver is to show that the Brand has values."

Jeff Goodby, Co-Chairman, Goodby Silverstein & Partners. Humanity, humor and grace are words often used to describe Jeff's gifts to the advertising industry. His partnership with Rich Silverstein, which dates back to 1980, has resulted in one of the most influential and innovative creative companies in the world. From "got milk?" to the Budweiser Lizards, the NBA's "I love this game" and Cheetos Museum, GS&P has delivered culture-driving work for four decades. It's also been a front-runner in narrowing the gender gap in leadership and promoting diversity within its ranks, where more than 60% of its leaders are women and almost 40% of its staff are people of color. This is perhaps the legacy Jeff is most proud of.

Bill Imada, Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Connectivity Officer, IW Group. "Always." That's how Bill describes his personal brand. Always curious. Always willing. Always trying. Bill created space for a multicultural advertising agency to flourish. He built bridges between corporations and community-based organizations. And he developed a culture-first, digitally led, and youth-driven business approach. Simply put, Bill has been an unwavering vocal advocate for meaningful representation, a standard-bearer, and a driver of change.

Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, P&G. A CMO who speaks for the industry, a brilliant strategist and master brand-builder. Marc is a marketing visionary who has focused every day on being as useful as he can to anyone he engages. Long before "Purpose-driven marketing" was a common phrase, Marc recognized the power of brands to be a force for growth as well as a force for good. This principle has helped make P&G one of the world's most admired companies. It also captures the heart and humility that makes Marc an extraordinary leader.

In recognition, Marc will also be presented the David Bell Award for Industry Service, which honors extraordinary, unique contributions and service to the advertising industry as a whole. The award is named in honor of David Bell (Hall of Fame Class of 2007), a visionary leader and mentor to several generations of advertising professionals.

Donna Weinheim, Former Partner, Cliff Freeman & Partners; Former Executive Creative Director, BBDO. "Where's the Beef?" It's the question which helped put Wendy's on the map, identified Donna as a creative genius and contributed to Cliff Freeman & Partners becoming one of the most sought-after agencies on the planet at the time. It also bucked the male-dominated creative system. Donna became a mentor to other women, all the while creating some of the most memorable ads in history, from "Pizza Pizza!" for Little Caesars to Pepsi's Super Bowl all-time highest scoring Ad Meter spot, "Innertube."

Susan Credle, Global Chair and Global Chief Creative Officer at FCB Global, served as Chair of this year's Council of Judges. Commenting on this year's honorees, she said, "This year's inductees not only are impressive, but inspiring. The diversity of incredible talent being honored is what excites me the most – each of them has had a tremendous influence on our industry for the better. Speaking on behalf of the entire Council of Judges, it is our honor to celebrate these outstanding inductees. Their journeys, their stories are what make the AAF Hall of Fame the biggest night in advertising."

In addition to these six industry luminaries, AT&T will be recognized as this year's corporate honoree. AT&T is the world's most enduring and largest connectivity company, with a storied history of expertise and innovation. From Alexander Graham Bell's first phone call to the first 5G call made over satellite, AT&T has a legacy of scaling technology vital to communities across the U.S., while developing the next generation in parallel. Most recently, AT&T introduced the first-ever 5G-connected helmet designed for Deaf and hard of hearing athletes, using technology to make sports more inclusive. It was a powerful example of how "Connecting Changes Everything," AT&T's creative platform inspired by the company's renewed purpose: to connect people to greater possibility. AT&T boasts many outstanding and award-winning creative campaigns that have had a lasting impact on American culture, further underscoring its importance to the advertising, marketing and media industries, and its influence around the world.

In its 70+ years, only 282 advertising legends and 12 global companies have been elected to the Hall of Fame. The 2024 Honorees will be feted at a gala ceremony to be held on April 25, 2024, at Cipriani Wall Street. The ceremony is widely regarded as the "biggest night in advertising."

"The AAF Advertising Hall of Fame brings together the nation's top leaders in American advertising, marketing, media, and tech and is another example of how AAF serves as the 'Unifying Voice for Advertising,'" commented Steve Pacheco, President and CEO, American Advertising Federation.

For further details about the AHOF Induction Gala, including sponsorship opportunities, visit aaf.org/ahof .

