ANNOUNCING THE NEWEST STAR OF THE STAGE, SCREEN, AND KIDS' BOOKS: COCONUT THE RESCUE PUP!

BEAUFORT, S.C., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallopade International, distributor of Carole Marsh Books has announced the release of The Mystery of the Haunted Library book series, starring COCONUT, the author's own real-life rescue dog, now available at gallopade.com .

Coconut, now seven, was found on the streets of Charleston, South Carolina, at four weeks old, four pounds, lost, alone, no color, no tag, and having seizures. A vet found Coconut, nursed her back to health and, via the rescue Noah's Ark, made her way south to her forever home with children's book author Carole Marsh.

Coconut, the rescue pup, stars in "The Mystery of the Haunted Library" series by Carole Marsh!

"It was meant to be that someday I would find a home for Coconut in my books," says the author from her writing studio in downtown Beaufort, South Carolina. "I actually rescued Coconut to be a companion to my husband, who had Parkinson's Disease. When he insisted, 'that little runt is NOT my dog!', I realized she was mine, and indeed, after his death, she was my closest and constant companion."

In The Mystery of the Haunted Library series, a graphic novel chapter book with embedded narrative non-fiction, Coconut serves as the furry sidekick to the kids who solve mysteries in some of the world's greatest libraries. From a home base at fictional Spanish Moss School (the librarian, Ms. Bogus, is pretty mysterious herself), four students, plus the author and her dog, travel to a different famous library on a mission, encountering mystery, learning facts, and foiling foes.

"Coconut was born to be a book character!" says her owner. "She is my muse and my amusement. Patiently sleeps beneath my desk as I write. Goes on school visits with me. It is great fun to write her dialogue. I can pretty much read her mind!"

The multi-award-winning author has garnered accolades for her prior series, which appeal to young readers ages 7-12. Her goal is to instill a love of reading, an appreciation of collaboration to solve problems, and a fascination with historical facts. Even the addition of Coconut has a serious bent.

"At a time when kids are under stress, a book can be a real companion," insists the author. "And the addition of a lively, lovable dog adds a comforting kind of charm and comedy that nothing else can!"

Marsh's current readers are well aware that she is a real author, the books are based in real places they can visit, and that Coconut is a real dog. "I guess Coconut will get fan mail now," she says. "I know she will answer it!"

Artist Lee Barrow, a Savannah School of Art and Design graduate, designer, and illustrator, brings the places and characters to life. "It has been so much fun to draw Coconut," he says. "She loves to pose, and you can just tell what she is going to say!"

As the series premiers, the author reflects on her almost 50 years as a writer: "Now, more than ever, children need worthy books that combine literature with graphics that compel them to love to read as well as listen to stories. As we audiotape the books, I can't wait to see what Coconut sounds like! I know her bark way too well!"

The first five books of The Mystery of the Haunted Library series were released on June 1, just in time for summer reading and back-to-school, and the sixth book will be released later in the summer. Carole Marsh is also the author of The Mystery at Biltmore House, The Mystery on Hilton Head Island, The Mystery at Fort Sumter, and Tell Me Again How You Rescued Me. Marsh's books are available for purchase on Amazon, area bookstores, and directly from Gallopade and other educational and library distributors. For further information, go to gallopade.com, carolemarshbookclub.com, or you can contact the author directly at [email protected].

