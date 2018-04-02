Announcing the Newly Redesigned Website of The NCHERM Group
Full-Service Law Practice Serving Schools and Colleges
Consulting Firm Serving 3,000 Schools
Association Management Firm
08:35 ET
BERWYN, Pa., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The NCHERM Group and its affiliated organizations are pleased to announce the newly redesigned www.ncherm.org.
The revamped website highlights The NCHERM Group's linked organizations which have served the education field for more than 17 years. As a law firm, The NCHERM Group represents over 70 colleges and universities as legal counsel, making it one of the largest education-specific law practices in the country.
The NCHERM Group's four partners have more than 80 years of combined experience and the Group's 25 additional consultants and attorneys are the top experts in their fields. The NCHERM Group has provided services to more than 3,000 school and college clients, providing unparalleled reach and impact on the field. The NCHERM Way has become the risk management touchstone for schools, colleges, and universities across the country.
Brett A. Sokolow, Esq., President & CEO said, "When I think back to our first site, and the basic coding I learned to maintain it myself, I am astounded by the sophistication our team has brought to our new site, which truly takes us into the next generation of look, feel, mobile access, and navigability."
This improved website has a clean design, improved functionality, and better serves users' needs to gain access to The NCHERM Group's resources, events, products, and services. It includes more interactive features, such as a map of consultants across the country, embedded videos, and client testimonials. The site is responsive on all mobile devices.
The NCHERM Group offers expertise for high-risk campuses health and safety issues, such as:
- Behavioral Intervention
- Campus Safety
- Classroom Management
- Clery Act Compliance
- Conduct Code Development
- Conduct Board Training
- Culture Change Initiatives
- Disruptive Students
- Emergency Management
- Enterprise Risk Management
- First Amendment
- Hazing
- Investigations
- Litigation Management
- Policy/Program/Review
- Alcohol & Drugs
- Psychological Distress
- Red Flags Rule
- Sexual Harassment
- Sexual Misconduct
- Strategic Prevention
- Student Organizations
- Student Suicide
- Threat Assessment
- Title IX, ADA, and FERPA
The team at The NCHERM Group looks forward to continuing to provide systems-level solutions for safer schools and campuses. Keep an eye out for similar updates to the NaBITA and ATIXA websites, coming soon!
Media contact:
Michelle Issadore
192612@email4pr.com
610-993-0229
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-newly-redesigned-website-of-the-ncherm-group-300622151.html
SOURCE The NCHERM Group
Share this article