Announcing the Only All-In-One COVID-19 Screening Solution with Automated and Privacy-Driven Contact Tracing

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafelyThrive, the most advanced platform for COVID-19 screening and PPE solutions, is developed by medical experts to ensure optimal health and safety levels of large organizations. Meeting the individual needs of many industries and communities of all sizes, SafelyThrive's fully managed comprehensive COVID-19 screening infrastructures are validated with world-leading laboratory equipment and healthcare companies: Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hamilton, Diversified Medical Healthcare, and Co-Diagnostics INC. With these institutions powering the SafelyThrive platform, businesses, events, and communities at large can benefit from continual supply of test kits and PPE, as well as accurate cyclical testing with real-time reporting, contact tracing, and sequencing for new variants of the COVID-19 virus.

"Our SafelyThrive team is continually researching evolving global health issues including the implications of the new and emerging variants to ensure businesses stay informed, prepared, and protected," said Jeff Hrush, VP of SafelyThrive. "We developed SafelyThrive so that people can get back to society with their privacy protected and their health and safety expertly managed."

With privacy at the forefront of the SafelyThrive platform, their contact tracing component tracks contact of infected persons anonymously and can solely be used to prevent further spread of the virus. Because contact tracing with SafelyThrive is fully automated through a cloud-based system, time and labor costs are decreased and human error is virtually eliminated as organizations receive real-time reporting.

As part of The American Rescue Plan, enacted by the Biden Administration last month, vital stimulus funding is allocated for K-12 schools so that they can return to 100 percent in-person learning in the fall by beginning to implement protection strategies now. At this time, many education departments alongside industries like hospitality, tourism, manufacturing and others are making vital decisions that will affect the ability for their communities to thrive.

While combating COVID-19 and its new variants, determining where to turn for top-quality testing and supplies requires many factors to be weighed. SafelyThrive makes it easy to implement a turn-key strategy including accurate weekly testing, weekly PPE kits, mobile app integration, cloud-based administration, privacy-driven facial kiosk recognition, program management, and sequencing for COVID-19 variant tracing.

Industries SafelyThrive protects:

Hospitality

Tourism

Sports organizations and arena Events

Conferencing

Food Supply

Manufacturing

Laboratories and non-profit research

Along with top healthcare companies, SafelyThrive is also powered by major software, transportation, and finance companies, SafelyBack, CityZenith, Matthews Specialty Vehicles, and Ikaron Haor.

The SafelyThrive HIPAA compliant all-in-one solution includes:

Testing PCR Pooled testing kits help build a continuous screening for kids, employees, and guests. This encompasses routine or weekly based PCR testing, onsite RT-PCR test plans, local or rapid processing of results, and mobile based-lab solutions. Weekly PPE Kits This service helps to meet the need for preventing the spread of the virus by providing hand-based sanitizers for students (per individual based on plans), and properly sized KN95 masks for easy breathing. Mobile app solution This service heavily exploits the power of technology to satisfy the needs of adults and students by integrating cyclical screening, tracing, and notifications. To preserve privacy, the app has privacy-driven detailed contact tracing, cellphones for adults, and Lanyard for students. It also seeks to ensure parental consent through parent management and consent service built in the app. SafelyBack cloud-based administration The service meets HIPAA compliant standards and the admin configures to local needs which allows it to adjust according to data. Facial Kiosk recognition This helps to meet needs through temperature checks, facial recognition, hall access control, and event access control services like gyms and theaters. Program management This is a service that allows training for students and staff, technical guidance, policy guidance, cost recovery, mobilization, and assistance through the entire process. COVID-19 Variant tracing Using state of the art technology, samples are monitored for new variants which could be more transmissible or cause increased severity of symptoms. Contact tracing helps organizations to take a proactive approach in managing health and safety.



Schools and universities that would like to know how to receive funding from the COVID relief package should register for the upcoming SafelyThrive Town Hall Event on April 28 by clicking the link below:

https://bit.ly/2S5TZGQ

Registration for all upcoming Townhall Meetings can also be accessed at the provided link above:

April 28th 2:00 PM

May 5th 10:00 AM

May 11th 1:00 PM

May 19th 2:00 PM

May 25th 4:00 PM

June 15th 12:00 PM

July 13th 2:00 PM

For more information on SafelyThrive, please visit https://www.safelythrive.com/, email [email protected], or call 866-915-4957.

ABOUT SAFELYTHRIVE

A high-level multifaceted solution to managing the health and safety of industries, events, and communities, SafelyThrive was developed by medical experts to combat COVID-19.

