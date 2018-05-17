Announcing the Opening of San Francisco Sports Grill & Bar, Union Square's Hottest New Social Spot

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Sports Grill & Bar is the latest addition to Union Square's laidback-yet-trendy social scene, located within the Executive Hotel Vintage Court.

An upscale venue offering a classy neighborhood atmosphere with a friendly and knowledgeable staff, there isn't a bad seat in the house, with ten big screen TVs to watch a variety of sports throughout this comfortable space, and even a shuffleboard table for competitive fun. A hand-crafted locally sourced menu will delight taste buds, from snacks and shareable plates, to epic daily changing $9 specials. A full bar is available with over 12 beers on tap and a rotating list of local and international brews, featured alongside refreshing, Instagram-worthy Clericos & Kantinas.

Serving as one of the only sports bars in the downtown area, the San Francisco Sports Grill & Bar focuses on three major aspects: High-quality food, knowledgable drink choices, and great, great people.

When it comes to food, there are no tricks here, in that delicious, natural, non-pretentious food, with emphasis on high-quality ingredients is of priority.

When it comes to drinks, all wines, brews and cocktails have been carefully sourced to amplify the conversation, and match the mood, whether the occasion is an after-work beer, or a date night martini.

When it comes to great people, the team at the San Francisco Sports Grill & Bar reflect the very best of San Francisco charm, in approachability, enthusiasm and laidback comfort.

Brunch is available daily at the San Francisco Sports Grill & Bar, featuring $9.99 Eggs Benedict variations, as well as stuffed French toast, breakfast burgers, avocado toast, yogurt and granola bowl, chicken & waffles, freshly pressed juices.

Happy Hour is daily from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., and features $4 select drafts, $6 wines and select cocktails, as well as bar snacks priced between $5-9 dollars. Daily changing $9 Specials involve Mussel Mondays, Taco Tuesdays, Wing Wednesdays, Burger Thursdays, Fish N' Chip Fridays, Fried Chicken Saturdays and Sundays Game Day Nachos, that will have visitors coming back again and again.

At dinner, a fun variety of snacks and shareables are available, such as an Ahi Tuna Poke, Beer-steamed Mussels, Korean Fried Cauliflower with shrimp, protein-packed salads, as well as hand-crafted burgers. The San Francisco Sports Grill & Bar creates a comfortable, warm and relaxed atmosphere with exposed brick walls, lively high top and bar seating, as well as semi-private lounge seating, long tables for groups and a small private dining wine cellar.

Off-site catering and group booking options are available. Located at 650 Bush Street, at the Executive Hotel Vintage Court, San Francisco Sports Grill & Bar is open seven days a week for breakfast & dinner, and Happy Hour is daily from 4 to 7 p.m. For reservations visit www.sfsportsgrillbar.com or call 415-544-6211.

About Executive Hotel Vintage Court

Executive Hotel Vintage Court (www.vintagecourthotel.com) is a 106-room property in the centre of San Francisco's business and shopping districts known for its wine country boutique experience and exceptional service. It is part of an expanding collection of boutique hotels, known as Executive Hotels & Resorts (www.executivehotels.net), a Vancouver-based corporation with 17 hotels worldwide.

