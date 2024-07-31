Announcing the RC Release of NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0: Delivering Full-Fledged GQL Support

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the RC release of NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0, the first and now only distributed GQL database, and a significant milestone in the evolution of graph database technology. This latest version introduces a redesigned architecture that fully leverages the power of GQL, an enhanced kernel engine for superior performance, and powerful capabilities such as sub-graph computing and multi-cluster management, to deliver the utmost in performance, reliability and security.

NebulaGraph v5.0 is engineered to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency, addressing the critical needs of modern data operations. Read on to learn how these powerful new capabilities can transform your data management practices and meet your specific business requirements.

What Does the New Powerful Capabilities NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 Bring?

Redesigned architecture

In addition to the role of a standard query language, GQL also standardizes the comprehensive definition of graph databases, including catalog, graphtype, graph, etc. Simply adding GQL compatibility to graph databases would not be able to unleash the essential power of GQL. Therefore, in version 5.0, from the storage layer up to the computing layer, the team has made great optimizations to better offer GQL power from the architecture level.

Enhanced Kernel Engine

The engine of NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 has been upgraded and optimized corresponding to the GQL standards, adding new features and capabilities to better meet customers' needs.

Graph-native Query Plans

NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 introduces query optimization rules: not only the query optimization based on relational algebra, but also graph-native query plans and operators catering to the use cases of enterprises.





The execution capabilities of the storage layer have been upgraded to handle operators pushed down by the computing layer. The storage mode of the graph database has been optimized to achieve finer-grained sharding, which can be easily merged and split, thus mitigating the difficulties caused by the underlying data distribution.





NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 supports concurrent execution environments, vectorized execution engines, more detailed memory management down to the query level, and push-down of subquery plans. The interactive communication protocols and data structures between the computing layer and the storage layer have been tuned to reduce data conversions and improve overall performance and memory efficiency.

Subgraph Computing Added

NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 introduces sub-graph computing to provide iterative computing on complex graph traversal in real-time. Sub-graph computing is broadly leveraged to analyze and process specific areas of a network without having to process the entire graph, saving both time and computational resources.

Multi-cluster Management Introduced

In accordance with the GQL definition that the catalog and graphtype correspond to multiple graphs, Enterprise 5.0 introduces the multi-cluster management. The unified management of multiple clusters supports third-party authentication and allows authorization based on the principle of minimum authorization (PoLP). The same cluster resources therefore can be shared to maximize resource utilization while different clusters have independent resources, permissions, and data, meeting performance and privacy security requirements.

Stronger Integration and Customization Capabilities

NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 brings stronger integration and customization capabilities to allow users to add various system plug-ins to complete system query computing and maintenance functions. These plug-ins include various algorithms, functions, authentication methods, auditing, log management, etc. Users can customize as needed through the plug-in interface, add or modify related plug-ins. Moreover, these plug-ins can also be managed in a refined manner through permission control.

What Does These New Capabilities Mean for You?

Future-Proofing Against Technological Obsolescence

Standards are a trusted ally for everyone in the tech landscape and embracing GQL sooner than later ensures long-term viability in the rapidly evolving tech world. From CIOs to developers, each tech role in the organization benefits from the consistency of GQL: avoiding the steep learning curve of new technologies, enhancing productivity, seamless interoperability with the ecosystem, and preventing vendor lock-in.

Up to 3 Times Performance Increase and 90% Memory Efficiency Increase

NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 witnesses a leap forward in performance and memory efficiency. Enterprise v5.0 demonstrates a remarkable speedup over version 3.7, achieving up to 3 times faster query execution. Not only does v5.0 excel in speed, but it also significantly reduces memory usage, boasting a peak memory footprint that is 90% smaller than its predecessor.

In practical terms, NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 delivers more than 3 times the performance while utilizing just 10% of the memory resources, making it an exceptionally efficient and powerful choice for graph database needs.

Elevated Simplicity and Adaptability

The ease of use and flexibility are taken to new heights of NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0. With the addition of sub-graph computing, users can now effortlessly analyze and manage specific portions of their data, making complex queries more intuitive and efficient. The new plug-ins allow for enhanced customization, enabling businesses to tailor the database to their unique needs seamlessly. Furthermore, the multi-cluster management capability ensures that scaling and maintaining large, distributed systems is both straightforward and reliable. These advancements collectively empower users to harness the full potential of their graph data with greater simplicity and adaptability.

The launch of NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 is setting a new standard for the performance and flexibility of distributed graph databases. If you want to embrace this opportunity to future-proof your data infrastructure and achieve unprecedented levels of performance and efficiency, why not take a trial of NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 to unlock the full potential of GQL? Reach out today!

About Vesoft

Vesoft is devoted to the development of NebulaGraph, the first distributed graph database to offer native GQL support. With the ability to handle super-large-scale data sets with hundreds of billions of nodes and trillions of edges while maintaining millisecond-level query latency, NebulaGraph is trusted by leading corporations worldwide across sectors such as banking, financial services, e-commerce, telecommunications, and more. From financial risk management to real-time recommendations and knowledge graph creation, NebulaGraph excels in diverse business scenarios. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Vesoft is committed to empowering enterprises with stable and reliable infrastructure software. Get started for free at https://www.nebula-graph.io/.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vesoft