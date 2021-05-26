Announcing the Recipients of the 2021 Titan 100

DENVER, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Brian Capstick, President, and Lindsey Reevie, EVP, Operations, Baceline Group, are honorees of the 2021 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Collectively the 2021 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 127,000 individuals and generate over $15.9 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on July 22, 2021 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

Brian Capstick, President Lindsey Reevie, EVP of Operations

"We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their achievements and contributions to Colorado's business community and beyond. This year, these executives were forced to navigate the daunting effects of a worldwide pandemic and their leadership was tested. The Titan100 have proven their ability to adapt, innovate and grow. We congratulate this year's list of prestigious honorees." says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

During his ten years at Baceline, Brian has served in roles crossing over multiple departments and divisions. He has been integral in cultivating its strategic banking relationships and was primarily responsible for securing Baceline's $300 million credit facility. Brian's collaborative management approach is well-suited to ensure that Baceline operates as an efficient, forward-thinking organization.

Since joining Baceline in 2009, Lindsey has played a fundamental role in modernizing Baceline's investor relations department and applied her institutional knowledge toward creating a proprietary people development program. She has also been integral to successfully completing key organizational initiatives for the company, working across departments to help streamline Baceline's internal processes and procedures.

"To be recognized among such a strong group of leaders is an honor of a lifetime," says Brian. "Baceline's culture is one of collaboration and connectedness and receiving this honor as a part of Baceline's team makes this all the more special."

Brian and Lindsey will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on July 22nd, 2021 at "The Vehicle Vault" located in Parker, Colorado. The Vehicle Vault is a unique and beautiful 20,000+ square foot gallery that houses a collection of rare and exotic automobiles from all over the world. This cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

"Congratulations to the Titan 100 winners. On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we are honored not only to support Titan100 program but to recognize and celebrate these unique leaders and their accomplishments. Your vision, leadership and passion for the work you do inspires us and is critical to building a strong community here in Colorado. Each of you have built something bigger than yourself, and we look forward to seeing what new adventures you take on and successes you achieve," said Pete Aden, Partner and Rocky Mountains Market Leader at Wipfli.

