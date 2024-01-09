Announcing the Release of Cyber for Builders, a Guidebook for Cybersecurity Entrepreneurs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture in Security Press announced the release of Cyber for Builders, the essential guide to building a cybersecurity startup. Author of the book, Ross Haleliuk, is an operator, investor, and advisor, and a creator of Venture in Security, an award-winning blog and the world's leading source about the business of cybersecurity.

Cyber for Builders Front Cover
Most cybersecurity books are written for hackers, security leaders and practitioners, and a general audience. This book is different as it is intended first and foremost for builders - startup founders, security engineers, marketing and sales teams, product managers, VCs, angel investors, software developers, investor relations and analyst relations professionals, and others who are building the future of cybersecurity. Featuring forewords by Caleb Sima and Jeremiah Grossman, and contributions by 50+ cybersecurity entrepreneurs, operators, thought leaders, and investors, Cyber for Builders is the most comprehensive guide for security entrepreneurs and anyone looking for ways to help their cybersecurity startup succeed. 

The book is available on Amazon.

Overview of Cyber for Builders
Cyber for Builders is split into six parts. Part one covers the foundations of cybersecurity as an industry. Part two provides an overview of the several important players that shape the present of cybersecurity - investors (angel investors, angel networks, angel syndicates, VCs, and corporate VCs), influencers (analyst firms, regulators, and insurance companies), distributors (channel partners), and acquirers (product and service companies from within and outside of the industry). Part three discusses trends defining the future of cybersecurity, such as the move from promise-based to evidence-based security, evolution of channel partners, and rise of the data gravity effect. Part four offers a selection of mental models and notes to help early-stage cybersecurity founders get their ideas off the ground and solve problems faced by young companies around problem discovery, hiring, building products, and fundraising, to name some. Part five provides a look into factors that often kill cybersecurity startups. The last part calls for founders to break playbooks when building their companies.

Cyber for Builders has received stellar reviews from cybersecurity founders, investors, and industry insiders.

"A must-read for those seeking to master the intricacies of bringing cybersecurity solutions to market." - Moty Jacob, Co-Founder and CEO at SURF Security

"Cyber for Builders" is packed to the brim with contributions from leading cybersecurity entrepreneurs, leaders, and investors but most importantly it uncovers hard-earned lessons for those who are brave enough to navigate the murky cybersecurity waters." - Jimmy Mesta, Co-Founder and CTO at KSOC

About the Author
Ross Haleliuk is a cybersecurity product leader, speaker, startup advisor, angel investor, and a co-lead of VIS Angels, a practitioner-focused angel syndicate. He often writes about cybersecurity industry trends, building security startups, investment, and growth on the world's leading media platforms such as TechCrunch, Forbes, and VentureBeat, and in his blog Venture in Security.

