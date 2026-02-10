Announcing the Release of the TG-7 INDUSTRY NY-TGV SUPER ADAPTER Kit Digital Camera with Microscope Adapter

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OM Digital Solutions proudly announces the release of the TG-7 INDUSTRY NY-TGV SUPER ADAPTER Kit. This exciting new kit is an easy digitalization solution when attached to a binocular stereoscopic microscope used in examinations, research, and testing.

The TG-7 INDUSTRY is a compact digital camera based on the TG-7 and is equipped with a standard microscope eyepiece adapter and specialized features for examination, research, and testing applications. Simply attach it to your existing binocular stereoscopic microscope to convert it for digital use.

TG-7 INDUSTRY NY-TGV SUPER ADAPTER Kit, an easy digitalization solution for stereoscopic microscopes.

Pricing & availability

The TG-7 INDUSTRY NY-TGV SUPER ADATPER Kit will be available in March 2026 at a suggested retail price of $1699.99 US / $1899.99 CAD.

U-OC Ultra C mount (sold separately) will be available in March 2026 at a suggested retail price of $219.99 US / $239.99 CAD.

Detailed product specifications for the TG-7 INDUSTRY Kit

Please see the OM SYSTEM website for detailed product specifications:

https://explore.omsystem.com/tg-7-industry

Main features

Digital imaging enables use of large monitors for observation

Simply connect an HDMI cable directly to an external monitor to view images. A 23.8-inch monitor can display images at nearly 200x (Note that the magnification factor is affected by the objective lens of the attached binocular stereoscopic microscope). Multiple people viewing images on a large screen at the same time helps reduce mistakes and fatigue.

Easy remote shooting and image transferU

se the free application software OI.Share for easy remote shooting from a smartphone or tablet and image transferring. The camera is also compatible with a wireless remote control for blur-free high-magnification imaging.

High-resolution images make enlarged viewing easy

The TG-7 INDUSTRY boasts a resolution of 12 million pixels, making it easy to see minute details of specimens when viewing enlarged images.

Equipped with convenient functions for industrial applications

The TG-7 INDUSTRY is equipped with convenient features for industrial applications pre-registered to the mode dial, making them easy to activate instantly.

Mode dial C1: Focus stacking mode. This mode composites images captured at multiple focal positions. It lets you take macro photos that are completely in focus from the front to the back. (This mode is not available when the camera is attached to a microscope.)



Mode dial C2: Microscope adapter mode. This mode is designed for when the camera is attached to a stereoscopic microscope via an adapter. Simply activate it to convert your existing microscope to a digital version.



Just like the base TG-7, this model can display and capture images up to 44x on the camera monitor without any additional equipment. The TG-7 INDUSTRY is also designed for use in various industrial applications, and includes date stamps, compatibility with write-once memory cards which prevent tampering, and Construction mode (CALS compatible).

Related Product Available:



U-OC Ultra C Mount (sold separately)

This coaxial and parfocal adjustment U-OC Ultra C mount is designed for use with Evident microscopes.

The NY-TGV SUPER ADAPTER and U-OC Ultra C mount are Micronet Inc. products.

Company names and product names contained in this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

