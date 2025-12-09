Announcing the Results: The M&A Source® 2025 Fall Conference and Deal Market

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today M&A Source® announces the results of the Fall 2025 Conference and Deal Market, held on November 11-12 in Phoenix, AZ. The event is an opportunity for lower middle market advisors and investors to come together for two days of networking, deal-making and cutting-edge, professional education presented by industry thought leaders. The timely keynote address, EVOLVE: Driving M&A Innovation in the Age of Agentic AI, was delivered by Jay Kiew of The Change Fluency™ Co. M&A Source® is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions.

M&A Source® Conferences & Deal Markets are held in the spring and fall for professionals serving the lower middle market. M&A advisors, private equity firms, family offices, search funds and other investors leverage connections made at the Deal Market and networking events to establish strong relationships that boost deal flow. The conferences also provide strategic market insights in high-level courses and workshops to ensure that professionals involved in the lower middle market are current on best practices.

At the Fall 2025 conference, exclusive, M&A Source® courses were presented by industry experts, delivering actionable insights to improve dealmaking outcomes. The courses included: Capital Stack & Deal Structuring in Lower Middle Market; Technology Transactions, Analysis to Close, Advanced M&A Tax and Structuring Strategies; Overcoming Legal Hurdles in Deal-Making: Turning Setbacks into Success; and others.

Post-conference feedback reflected the strong educational value and networking impact of the event, with attendees sharing the following:

"I thought the information provided by the workshops and the interactions with other members was both substantial and inspiring."

"This was my first one but I found it to be one of the most insightful conferences I've been to thus far in my career, felt like I learned a lot that could be directly used in my work."

"First time and it was very insightful and educational for me."

"I always find the conferences very educational."

M&A Source® extends appreciation to its event sponsors: Live Oak Bank, Cultivate Advisors, CFC, CIM-PRO, Morgan Stanley, Dropbox DocSend, Ice Miller, GF Data, Bennett Thrasher, LLP, Jones & Spross, PLLC, and Oracle.

Looking ahead, the M&A Source® announces its 2026 Spring Conference & Deal Market will take place June 1-3 in Minneapolis, MN, continuing its mission to serve the lower middle market M&A community with cutting-edge thought leadership and high-impact networking opportunities.

"M&A Source® is a dedicated community of lower middle market transaction professionals. Twice a year, our conferences and deal markets bridge the gap between advisors and acquirers — creating opportunities to develop genuine relationships and strengthen deal flow." - Kylene Golubski, Executive Director, M&A Source®

About M&A Source

M&A Source® is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions. The association provides education, benefits, conferences, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary® (M&AMI®) designation to qualified advisors.

