Announcing The Resy Drive Thru, The First Ever 10 Course Restaurant Drive Thru Experience Presented By The American Express® Gold Card

This brand new event concept from Resy aims to give diners inside access to the world of restaurants and celebrate the magic of dining, even amidst the current landscape. The event is also a way for Resy and American Express to support restaurant partners who are seeking new ways to connect with consumers and innovate in a time when dine-in is limited.

On October 15 and 16, the exterior of the Hollywood Palladium will be transformed into a whimsical labyrinth featuring ten of LA's most sought-after restaurants and chefs who will each create a never-before-seen dish for guests. Upon entering the park, cars will be assigned a designated waiter who will guide their car from "restaurant" to "restaurant," each represented by a tent and socially distanced, and dishes will be served to guests through their car windows. By the time cars exit, they will have enjoyed a 10 course collaborative meal that proves a tasting menu has a place beyond a restaurant's dining room.

The curated chef and restaurant lineup includes: Nancy Silverton, Chi Spacca, Osteria Mozza, and Pizzeria Mozza; Chase Valencia and Chad Valencia, Lasa; Keith Corbin, Alta Adams; Mei Lin, Nightshade; Akira Akuto, Nick Montgomery and Jen Yee, Konbi; Curtis Stone, Gwen; Kris Yenbamroong, Night + Market; Jon & Vinny's; Trap Kitchen; Nyesha Arrington. All guests will receive a take-away item by Majordomo and American Express Card Members receive a special amuse bouche by Kismet.

"Resy's investment in experiential is part of its DNA as a brand because events have an unmatched ability to connect chefs and diners and to transmit the magic of hospitality," says Ben Leventhal, VP/GM American Express Global Dining Network. "Over the last several months we have steadfastly worked to reimagine what Resy programming will look like in the months and year ahead, and we are excited to debut The Resy Drive Thru as a first example of how we will continue to partner with our restaurant network to think and dine out-of-the-box, unlock new revenue streams for them, and deliver for our community of restaurant-obsessed diners."

Resy's new Ticketing tool will power The Resy Drive Thru. The tool is currently powering hundreds of events created by Resy's restaurant partners around the world who are leaning into creative experiences as a way to engage with clientele and generate additional revenue for their businesses. Each Drive Thru ticket holder will see the event in their Resy mobile app Reservations panel and will receive exclusive event-related content via text and email leading up to their entry to the park.

Following The Resy Drive Thru, Resy and American Express will make a donation to chef Jose Andres' nonprofit World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that uses the power of food to heal communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. WCK has activated thousands of restaurants and kitchens to feed communities in need – therefore tackling the growing hunger and economic crises on two fronts: getting food to hungry people while keeping restaurants and their teams open and working. Drive Thru partner Hedley & Bennett - the LA-based apron and kitchen gear brand - will also donate 1,000 masks to World Central Kitchen's efforts, in addition to providing a mask for every Drive Thru attendee.

Resy is teaming up with the American Express® Gold Card to bring this event to life and Card Members will receive exclusive perks at the Drive Thru, including access to a fast pass lane upon arrival. After getting fast tracked, American Express Card Members will receive an exclusive amuse bouche menu item from Kismet. American Express takes pride in providing great dining experiences for its Gold Card Members, in addition to market leading rewards with 4x points at Restaurants worldwide.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS



Tickets for The Resy Drive Thru are $95 per person and can be purchased for October 15 and 16 between 5:45pm and 9:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at Resy.com/DriveThru and in the Resy app as single tickets, or in groups of two, three or four. Guests using a group ticket must arrive in the same vehicle, maximum of 4 persons per vehicle.

Tickets go on sale beginning September 28 at 10am PST for American Express® Card Members who get exclusive 48 hours access to tickets before anyone else. To purchase a ticket, add an American Express Card to your Resy account and purchase your ticket with your American Express Card. Tickets are first-come, first-served. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 30 at 10am PST. For more information visit Resy.com/DriveThru.

SOURCE Resy