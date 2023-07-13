Announcing The Reversing Chronic Gut Conditions Summit: Empowering People to Understand and Overcome Chronic Digestive Diseases

DrTalks, in collaboration with Sinclair Kennally, CNHP, CNC, are launching a free virtual event to unlock the real reasons behind chronic gut conditions, helping individuals regain control of their health and lives.

The Reversing Chronic Gut Conditions Summit is a free online event focused on uncovering the root causes of chronic gut conditions, from September 19 - 25, 2023 . The summit is hosted by Sinclair Kennally , CNHP, CNC, a chronic illness survivor, and an award-winning expert on chronic digestive diseases, and features a panel of health experts discussing various aspects of chronic gut health issues. Registration for the summit is free and open to everyone. Sign up now at https://drtalks.com/reversing-chronic-gut-conditions-summit/ .

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks, a platform dedicated to providing elite health education and resources, today announced the Reversing Chronic Gut Conditions Summit . This online event will take place from September 19 - 25, 2023. It aims to help individuals suffering from chronic gut conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, bloating, constipation, acid reflux, and other digestive ailments.

Hosted by Sinclair Kennally, CNHP, CNC, the Summit seeks to empower participants with the knowledge and tools needed to regain their health. Kennally, a chronic illness survivor turned health activist, is an award-winning expert on chronic digestive diseases and CEO of DetoxRejuveNation.com.

"This Summit is a crucial step in the journey of understanding and overcoming chronic gut conditions," says Kennally. "No one should feel imprisoned by their health issues, and with the right knowledge, support, and strategies, it's possible to reclaim control of your health."

Kennally's practice has helped thousands to heal complex digestive and chronic illness conditions by addressing root causes such as mold, EMF exposure, parasites, heavy metals, and other toxins. She also educates other practitioners on how to identify and treat the root causes of chronic conditions through their program, Root Cause Certified.

The Reversing Chronic Gut Conditions Summit provides attendees with access to an expert panel of speakers, sharing their insights on various aspects of chronic gut health. Attendees will discover ways to regain control of their lives and start on the path to recovery.

Registration for this transformative online summit is free and open to all at https://drtalks.com/reversing-chronic-gut-conditions-summit/ .

"The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal." For more information about DrTalks, visit their newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom/.

About DrTalks:

DrTalks is an online platform based in Carlsbad, California. They are committed to connecting individuals to expert knowledge and resources on health and wellness. With on-demand access to talks, summits, and more, DrTalks is helping people worldwide regain control over their chronic conditions and take charge of their health.

