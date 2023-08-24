Announcing the Schedule for GraphQLConf

News provided by

GraphQL Foundation

24 Aug, 2023, 10:40 ET

The inaugural event for the GraphQL Foundation, GraphQLConf, delivers the best GraphQL content available.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GraphQL Foundation, dedicated to promoting widespread adoption and accelerating development of the surrounding ecosystem, today announced the schedule for GraphQLConf 2023. The conference will be held in the San Francisco Bay area, CA, September 19-21, 2023.

Continue Reading

GraphQLConf brings together the creators of some of the most important technologies behind GraphQL. Speakers from a wide range of organizations working with GraphQL at enterprise scale will share their experience, insights and knowledge as they discuss the challenges facing the growing GraphQL ecosystem. The program was developed by a community-led committee, which selected over 60 sessions after an open CFP that produced a large and diverse set of submissions that span topics from technical challenges and deep dives to end-user stories and introductory content.

"This event is a truly special moment for the GraphQL community," said Lee Byron, Co-creator of GraphQL and Executive Director of the GraphQL Foundation. "GraphQLConf is the only vendor-agnostic, community-focused conference for developers. We're thrilled to bring everyone together and celebrate big milestones for our projects and the spec."  

The GraphQLConf community-curated schedule will feature talks from leaders in the industry, and will focus on the most important and relevant topics facing the ecosystem, such as new specifications and features, GraphQL Gateways, GraphQL Security, interoperability between GraphQL and other API protocols, Generative AI and GraphQL performance, caching and no-code tools.

Keynote sessions from developer-entrepreneurs Idit Levine, Marc-Andre Giroux, Tanmai Gopal, and Theo Browne will be featured, along with workshops and breakout sessions on using GraphQL across tech stacks, languages, and deployment technologies. There will also be community-driven unconference sessions held on Sept. 19.

Registration

GraphQLConf will be held at the Hyatt Regency SFO September 19-21 and registration is open at https://graphql.org/conf/. Attendees are encouraged to register for in-person attendance by September 4 before prices increase.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

GraphQLConf is made possible with support from our Diamond Sponsors: Hasura, Postman, and The Guild, Platinum Sponsors: Hygraph and Solo.io, and Gold Sponsors: StepZen, Inigo, and The Graph.

About the GraphQL Foundation

The GraphQL Foundation is a neutral foundation founded by global technology and application development companies. The GraphQL Foundation encourages contributions, stewardship, and a shared investment from a broad group in vendor-neutral events, documentation, tools, and support for GraphQL.

GraphQL was created in 2012 and open sourced by Facebook in 2015. In 2019, Facebook and others created the GraphQL Foundation as a neutral, non-profit home for the GraphQL assets and ongoing collaboration, and hosted by The Linux Foundation. The GraphQL Foundation is a fully neutral home for the GraphQL trademark, and provides a means of collecting and distributing membership dues to support core community infrastructure and programs. For more information about the GraphQL Foundation, please visit https://graphql.org/.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jory Burson
Linux Foundation
[email protected]

SOURCE GraphQL Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.