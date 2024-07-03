Announcing the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2024 Audience Awards, Most Viewed Award and Best Actor Award

The award-winning films will be screened at the Screening in Autumn

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of Asia's biggest international film festivals accredited by the Academy Awards® has closed its Online Venue running until Sunday 30 June.

SSFF & ASIA counted the vote for the Audience Award and Most Viewed film and announced each award as well as Best Actor Award today.

SSFF & ASIA 2024 Audience Award, Best Actor Award and Most Viewed Award

The Audience Awards, which were voted by audiences in Tokyo venues and Online Venue, were presented to『BRAND NEW』by Quincy Ledbetter & Denzel Whitaker (U.S.),『Road to Harvard』by Dan Chong (Malaysia) and『cafune』by Sara Masuda (Japan).

The Most Viewed Award which was selected from the short films at the SSFF & ASIA 2024 Online Venue went to『Piece by Piece』 by Reza Rasouli (Austria).

The Best Actor Award selected among from the nominees of the Live Action category went to the actor: Lewis Ian Bray starred in『Ryan Can't Read』(U.K), actor: Eun Ji Lim starred in『Negative Space』(Korea) and actor: Ren Komai starred in『FUTURE! FUTURE!』.

Each of the winning films will be screened at the Screening in Autumn held in October, together with the Grand Prix = George Lucas Award and other competition winning short films.

https://www.shortshorts.org/2024/awards/

