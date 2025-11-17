Announcing the Stewards of Virginia Wine Awards

Recognizing 18 Businesses Championing Local Wine Across the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The story of Virginia Wine extends far beyond the vineyards and tasting rooms. Across the Commonwealth, restaurants, wine bars, and retailers play a vital role in connecting consumers with wines grown and crafted in Virginia. To celebrate their dedication, the Stewards of Virginia Wine Awards honor businesses that go above and beyond to showcase the best of Virginia's wine industry.

Steward of Virginia Wine Awards

This year, 18 businesses were recognized for their outstanding commitment to promoting Virginia Wines through creative programs, thoughtful selections, and meaningful community engagement. From curated by-the-glass lists and themed flights to staff education and innovative promotions, these stewards help expand awareness and appreciation for Virginia wines in lasting ways.

2025 Stewards of Virginia Wine Recipients

*Judges' Award – Honoring the top five nominees who achieved the highest scores for excellence in promoting Virginia Wine.

"When Virginia wines appear on menus, behind bars, and on retail shelves, it deepens the connection between our vineyards and the communities they serve," said Desiree Harrison-Brown, Trade Specialist for the Virginia Wine Board Marketing Office. "This inaugural year of the program celebrates the businesses that help share the story of Virginia Wine, and we look forward to recognizing even more partners in future years of the awards."

The Selection Process

The Stewards of Virginia Wine Awards accepted nominations from wineries, distributors, consumers, and trade partners. Eligible nominees submitted applications highlighting their engagement with Virginia Wines, which were evaluated by an industry panel using a standardized rubric across five areas: wine list presence, consumer promotion, creativity, staff education, and overall commitment to Virginia Wine.

An optional bonus point recognized outstanding community impact or advocacy. Recipients were selected for their leadership, creativity, and influence in expanding the visibility and appreciation of Virginia Wines across hospitality and retail.

About the Stewards of Virginia Wine Awards

The Stewards of Virginia Wine Awards honor restaurants, wine bars, and retailers that demonstrate exceptional dedication to Virginia-grown wines. The program celebrates the creativity, leadership, and community spirit that help strengthen Virginia's place among the country's leading wine regions.

About Virginia Wine

Home to more than 300 wineries, Virginia is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing wine regions in the country. The Virginia Wine Board Marketing Office promotes the development, growth, and awareness of Virginia's wine industry through education, marketing, and collaborative programs that highlight the quality and diversity of Virginia Wines.

SOURCE Virginia Wine