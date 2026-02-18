Announcing the Tenth Cohort of CIEE Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Interns in Ireland

Fourteen high-achieving American college students selected for transformative summer internship program in Dublin.

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) is pleased to announce the 2026 Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Interns, a diverse cohort of 14 exceptional students who will participate in an eight-week international internship program in Dublin, Ireland.

Co-sponsored by CIEE, Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs, the African American Irish Diaspora Network (AAIDN), and the John & Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, the Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Internship program honors two iconic leaders in the global movement for freedom, equality, social justice, and economic mobility by preparing young professionals for future and career success.

More than 500 students applied from hundreds of institutions of higher education, including Ivy League schools, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), private colleges, and flagship public universities.

The 2026 Douglass-O'Connell Global Interns in Ireland are:

Barnard College , Ariadna Sanchez, Psychology

, Ariadna Sanchez, Psychology Bowie State University , Joshua Looper, Government

, Joshua Looper, Government Clark Atlanta University , Daishanay Francis, Political Science

, Daishanay Francis, Political Science Florida A&M University , Zaire Floyd, Journalism

, Zaire Floyd, Journalism Georgia State University , Sarah Darabadey, Business Management

, Sarah Darabadey, Business Management Harvard University , Michelle Chung, Philosophy

, Michelle Chung, Philosophy Howard University , Garrison Andrews, Political Science

, Garrison Andrews, Political Science Nova Southeastern University , Caroline Miller, Political Science

, Caroline Miller, Political Science Spelman College , Hayley Ponds, Pre-Medicine

, Hayley Ponds, Pre-Medicine Spelman College , Sophia Wade, Political Science

, Sophia Wade, Political Science University of Texas at Austin , Christopher Vega, History

, Christopher Vega, History University of Texas at Austin , Nebiy Petros, Economics

, Nebiy Petros, Economics Wofford College , Chrisler White, History

, Chrisler White, History Yale University, Elijah St. Martin, Sociology

Students were selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants based on their demonstrated interest in gaining practical work experience in Ireland; their desire to emulate the business acumen and social justice reform of Frederick Douglass and Daniel O'Connell; their values in equality, entrepreneurship, and advocacy; and their commitment to pursuing a better, more inclusive world.

Thanks to sponsorship by the John & Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, four spots in the cohort were dedicated to students attending colleges in the district that Congressman John Lewis represented for more than 30 years.

The 2026 Douglass-O'Connell Global Interns are featured in this video.

During the program, students will intern with Ireland-based companies, attend lectures on Irish history and culture, and participate in extracurricular and networking activities in Dublin, Cork, and Belfast. Students choose from dozens of internship placement opportunities, including roles in media, technology, transportation, and human rights advocacy. Each student receives an internship placement, academic lectures, housing, airfare, and a living stipend.

"The Douglass-O'Connell program introduces a new generation of young leaders to today's diverse and vibrant Ireland," said James P. Pellow, Ed.D., President and CEO of CIEE. "It's a privilege to partner with AAIDN, Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs, and the John & Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation to help increase diversity abroad as we also help unite the diverse and global Irish diaspora."

"Congressman Lewis believed in the power of young people to advance justice and build the beloved community," said Michael Collins, Chair of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation. "We are proud to support four exceptional students in this year's program. By expanding their global perspectives and leadership skills in Ireland, this experience helps equip the next generation to carry forward Congressman Lewis' legacy of creating 'Good Trouble' and making the world a better place."

"The Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Internship program builds inclusive bridges of understanding and opportunity between Ireland and America," said Dennis Brownlee, Founder and President of the African American Irish Diaspora Network. "We are pleased to again support this transformative program."

To help expand access to international opportunities, all eligible applicants who were not selected as one of the 2026 Douglass-O'Connell Global Interns in Ireland will receive a $1,500 Douglass-O'Connell Scholars Grant, which may be applied toward any of CIEE's 200+ summer or semester study abroad programs through summer 2027.

For more information about CIEE's Frederick Douglass–Daniel O'Connell Global Internship in Ireland, visit ciee.org/fddo.

About CIEE

Since 1947, CIEE has built bridges between different people, countries, and cultures through study abroad and international exchange programs that advance peace in our world. We change lives; our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee.org.

About AAIDN

Since 2020, the African American Irish Diaspora Network has fostered relationships between African Americans, Ireland, and the Irish Diaspora. AAIDN promotes programs in education, the arts, entrepreneurship, and culture that unite African American and Irish communities. AAIDN's mission is supported by Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs and the government of Northern Ireland. Learn more at aaidnet.org.

About the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation (JLMLF)

The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, Inc. was conceived by Congressman Lewis to carry on his and his wife's passion for purposeful living, civic engagement and building the "beloved community," and to inspire and support Good Trouble. For more information, visit jlmlf.org.

