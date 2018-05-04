Announcing: The Web Daytona Cornhole Challenge

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Florida digital marketing agency, Web Daytona, made waves again this week with an announcement. They are officially challenging Volusia and Flagler County businesses to a battle for charity. "The Great 2018 Cornhole Challenge."

Web Daytona will be challenging local businesses in the coming weeks to a series of summer cornhole matches for charity. With a team of the most athletic digital marketers in the industry, the agency is more than up to the task. But what is the motivation behind this challenge?

A Digital Marketing Agency That Cares

"We're a company that really values physical health," said CEO, Gary Vela. "We've had an office pushup challenge going for a while, now, and we've also run a few marathons such as The Daytona 5K and Fun Walk at the Rolex 24 and the Halifax Riverfest 5k, in collaboration with Journey Fitness Center. We value good health, so naturally, we're excited to get other companies involved in something physical and fun. But more important than any of that is the charity we've chosen to support with this."

Behind the fun of a day at the beach tossing bean bags, there's a goal that's close to the agency's heart: Volusia County charity, Food Brings Hope. The company will collect proceeds generated from each game to hand over to the charity at the end of the summer season. Competing companies may donate to charities of their choice, so long as it stays within the spirit of the competition.

"When I first read about Forough Hosseini's (Food Brings Hope Founder) work, it touched me deeply. We've been looking for an opportunity to help them in their mission to bring nourishing meals and sports and academic promotions to schools in Volusia and Flagler because we support what they do. This is a fantastic charity, and we just want to give back."

If you are interested in joining in on the challenge, contact Web Daytona Communications Director, Duncan Reyneke, at duncan@webdaytona.com. Alternatively, if you're a high-profile Daytona business, expect an invite from them, any day now!

About Web Daytona:

Web Daytona is a digital marketing agency founded in 2009 by Gary Vela. Providing marketing services to local and national businesses, they have grown into Daytona Beach's largest digital marketing agency. With thousands of projects completed and dozens of happy clients on the books, they are a proud leader in the digital marketing community.

Related Links

About Web Daytona

Contact Web Daytona

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLEU-3xsZxY

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-web-daytona-cornhole-challenge-300643136.html

SOURCE Web Daytona