Announcing the Winners of the 2018 Iterable Growth Marketing Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iterable, the growth marketing platform that powers true omni-channel relevance at scale, announced today the winners of its 2018 Growth Marketing Awards. These awards were open to submissions from all companies that leverage Iterable to power personalized communications at scale.
Here are the winners of each category:
- Growth Marketing Team of the Year: Box
As a cloud content management platform, Box is reimagining the customer journey for thousands of customers with different levels of service and increasing engagement and adoption for millions of end users. Since Box migrated to Iterable, they have expanded outreach to end-users by 5X, improved their deliverability, and increased engagement with targeted communications triggered off 140 unique data points, such as product usage, TAV and more.
- Best Omni-Channel Campaign: DoorDash
DoorDash uses Iterable workflows to achieve a complex omni-channel messaging strategy aimed to target multiple use-cases within a single organization. DoorDash's key KPI tracks how quickly and efficiently drivers become verified and ready to deliver. They accomplish these objectives thanks to Iterable's workflows and filtering to different channels.
- Most Captive Audience: Rocksbox
Leading jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox, connects with their members at multiple touchpoints throughout their customer journey. From signup, to "wishlisting", shipping, leaving feedback and purchasing, Rocksbox personalizes communication every step of the way to maximize lifetime value. The Rocksbox team leverages sophisticated segmentation and event tracking to build customized workflows for all customers by carefully tracking 200+ unique member actions. Through specific campaigns, they have seen a 2X increase in conversions.
- Most Impactful Transition to Iterable: Zillow
Switching from Zillow's previous email service provider to Iterable has been a game changer for their email program. While bumps were expected during the transition, Iterable educated the Zillow team at each stage of the migration, setting them up for major success in 2017. Once up and running, Zillow's email marketers built 12 new workflows and saw a significant increase in engagement.
- Most Sophisticated Use of Workflow Studio: Policygenius
Offering an easy way to compare and buy life insurance, Policygenius leverages Iterable Workflow Studio to create a robust, yet simple, customer journey with conversion touchpoints at every step of the funnel. Policygenius uses Workflow Studio to automate all email and SMS communications, as well as trigger phone calls, generate new profiles, update CRM tickets, manage calendar invites and track landing page visits. They have seen an increase in efficiencies—saving their case management team 20 hours per week and achieving a 22% increase of insurance applications submitted via email.
- MVP: Sue Cho, Director of Email Marketing at Autolist
Sue Cho has been an email expert since 2009, managing and growing programs for companies like The Honest Company and Dollar Shave Club. She also co-hosts the #emailgeeksSF meetup and is a charter member and a mentor on the Speakers Bureau of Women of Email. Since her time at Autolist, Sue conducted an extensive software evaluation that led her to Iterable. By leveraging metadata, custom events and user data, Sue runs a completely automated personalized email program without ever having to press send.
Iterable congratulates all of its finalists: Autolist, Box, CareerBuilder, CreativeLive, Curology, DoorDash, GREATS, Policygenius, Rocksbox, Runkeeper, SeatGeek, ShopRunner, Stack Overflow, and Zillow.
All finalists of the Growth Marketing Awards will be celebrated at Iterable's conference, Activate, taking place at the St. Regis hotel in San Francisco on Apr. 3.
