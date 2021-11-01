Announcing the World's First NFT Keychain Accessory: Finally, a Way to Stylishly Display and Advertise NFT's

Follow @artifactnft for more info on the global presale release of the brand new Artifact Keychain, display all your favorite projects in style with this accessory! Tweet this

Artifact is excited to give consumers the chance to show off their NFT pieces in a unique way and will make an appearance at NFT NYC, November 1-4, 2021. The Keychain features NFT casting for JPEG, GIF, and MP4 formats. It has secure Web3 wallet verification and is password-protected. Each one is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled. It offers secure links to multiple NFT marketplaces from Opensea to Rarible and everything in between. It's the perfect display for and verification of your NFT galleries. Artifact Technology LLC is proud to partner with world-renowned Enventys Partners for global order fulfillment ,material sourcing, Mobile and Web App development, as well as intellectual property development.