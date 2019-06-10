Announcing Time™ by Ipsidy® - A Mobile App for Tracking Time and Attendance With Biometric and Location Certainty

LONG BEACH, New York, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) (OTCQX: IDTY), which operates an Identity as a Service (IdaaS) platform offering secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, today announced the availability of the new Time™ by Ipsidy® App for Android, that allows organizations to manage workforce attendance with biometric and location certainty.

In an increasingly digital and mobile world, Ipsidy helps clients know with biometric certainty who they are engaging with. Our Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform helps governments and enterprises identify customers, employees, and visitors using mobile biometric technology to reduce fraud, minimize risk and protect personal data in digital and physical transactions.

Time by Ipsidy is a secure, employee time and attendance mobile app that allows employers to manage attendance across multiple worksites and geographic locations. The Time app records the time, date and geolocation on each employee record. Employees confirm when they're on the clock at their location by entering their employee ID, specifying whether they are checking in or out, and taking a quick selfie to confirm their identity. Ipsidy then matches the employee's real-time selfie against their stored biometric template to confirm the right employee is on the job. Time also leverages Ipsidy's Concierge™ app for fast and simple employee enrollment and management as well as real-time attendance monitoring.

Mobile Solutions Peru SAC, a leading GPS solutions provider for the trucking industry and an Ipsidy Partner will resell Time by Ipsidy in the Peruvian and Chilean markets. Boxer Security S.A. is the first company to adopt Time to enhance internal operations and time and attendance verification processes. Time will allow Boxer to track and report the arrival and departure of guards and other employees at various sites in Peru, with biometric certainty.

Time by Ipsidy is digital and paperless and supports any type of work schedule and organization, including consultants, vendors, service providers, and gig-economy workers. Time prevents fraudulent time and attendance records and collects accurate data for attendance tracking and performance reporting. Leverage the mobility of Time by Ipsidy and the security of biometrics and geolocation to establish certainty in everyday timekeeping.

Get the Time by Ipsidy mobile app on the Google Play store on your mobile phone.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQX: IDTY) www.ipsidy.com operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is at the door? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy's solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own and even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za; and Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com. If you wish to join the Ipsidy partner network and resell our suite of mobile biometric solutions, contact Ipsidy at sales@ipsidy.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this announcement may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners, future sales, product and service launches with customers and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy's present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company's Annual Report Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contacts:

Jonathan Ellis, Managing Director,

EMEA Sales

JonathanEllis@ipsidy.com

+44-78-166-73980

Matthew Cordis, Director of Business Development LATAM

matthewcordis@ipsidy.com

