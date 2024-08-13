Announcing Tokensoft Foundation, a "Legalzoom for Tokens", to Streamline Token Entity Formation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokensoft Inc. ("Tokensoft"), a leader in compliant token sales and digital asset issuance, today announced Tokensoft Foundation ("Foundation"), a service designed to give entrepreneurs the tools they need to create a market leading cryptocurrency. With Foundation, entrepreneurs can launch and gain access to:

An issuing and offering entity

Token offering materials and documents

A compliance platform to automate an offering of cryptocurrencies

Foundation reduces the time to market from months to weeks at a fraction of the price.

"Hedera and Fluence have spent millions in legal fees and countless hours of executive time working through legal issues and a large part would have been saved if Tokensoft Foundation had existed at the time," said Tom Trowbridge, Former President of Hedera Hashgraph and Co-Founder of Fluence Labs

Addressing the Industry Largest Challenges

Launching a digital asset has been a complex and costly endeavor, requiring extensive legal expertise and significant financial investment. Entrepreneurs often face expenses running into hundreds of thousands of dollars and timelines stretching up to a year to navigate the legal landscape.

With Foundation, entrepreneurs from anywhere around the world will gain access to the same robust corporate infrastructure that has brought the leading digital asset issuers to market. With the Tokensoft platform they gain access to industry leading compliance tooling as they pursue a token offering or compliant airdrop.

"With over a million tokens launching monthly, all founders must have equal access to launch assets in the most efficient and cost-effective way while following applicable regulations," said Mason Borda, CEO of Tokensoft.

Key Features and Benefits

Cost Efficiency: By automating compliance and legal processes, Tokensoft dramatically lowers the expenses associated with token launches, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional methods.

Accelerated Time to Market: Tokensoft's platform reduces the typical token launch timeline from a year to one month, enabling projects to capitalize on market opportunities more rapidly.

Expert Legal Collaboration: While the platform automates numerous tasks, it integrates seamlessly with local trusted law firms, directors and registered office to provide comprehensive legal and administrative support.

Why Tokensoft?

By choosing Tokensoft, you benefit from our deep industry expertise, proven success record, and commitment to compliance. Our platform offers a seamless integration with legal services, ensuring that every token launch is executed with precision and efficiency.

About Tokensoft

Tokensoft is a leading provider of compliant token sales and digital asset issuance services. Our mission is to simplify the process of launching digital assets, making it accessible and efficient for teams of all sizes. With a focus on compliance and automation, with over a billion raised through the platform, Tokensoft is revolutionizing the token launch landscape.

