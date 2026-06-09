Document Crunch Launches Construction's First Project-Level AI Risk Intelligence Platform

Powered by CrunchAI™ technology and a new agentic layer called Project Assist, the new project-level platform helps teams identify, act on and track risk across an entire project from bid pursuit to closeout

ATLANTA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Document Crunch, a Trimble company, and provider of the AI risk intelligence platform built for construction, today launched its next generation platform that transforms single-document review to full project-level risk intelligence. Document Crunch helps teams manage risk through earlier detection and automated workflows. This protects project margins and reduces costly disputes, which can average more than $60 million per dispute in North America.

The new platform operates as a risk intelligence system with three connected layers that together identify risk, act on it and ensure visibility as work moves through a project lifecycle:

CrunchAI surfaces risk. Built on deep expertise of construction documents and how they interrelate within project document sets, CrunchAI technology uses a proprietary method to process construction documents. CrunchAI then delivers dependable, verifiable information, including direct citations to source documents such as contracts, specs, markups, flow-downs and addenda.

Project Assist acts on risk. Document Crunch's new agentic layer applies CrunchAI across full project document sets. It analyzes documents holistically, not individually, to surface the risk that is only visible when reviewing documents together. Through an intuitive chat interface, teams can ask complex questions across source documents, complete time-consuming tasks, identify scope gaps, and automatically generate deliverables such as redlines, submittals, notices, and RFIs to move work forward and keep projects compliant.

The Platform aligns teams around risk. Built-in workflows ensure teams adhere to company standards and transfer institutional knowledge to scale expertise, while project playbooks allow teams to quickly identify contractual obligations, so that decisions stay consistent and teams stay aligned from the office to the jobsite.

"This platform sets a new standard for risk management in an industry that needs better ways to mitigate risk," said Josh Levy, co-founder of Document Crunch. "Risk lives between documents and multiplies exponentially as a project progresses and more people get involved. We're solving that challenge with comprehensive risk intelligence that stretches from the contract documents to the field and involves the right stakeholders to make the best decisions at the optimal times."

"Document Crunch adds groundbreaking risk intelligence capabilities into Trimble's project delivery ecosystem, further closing the critical gap between digital planning and physical execution," added Mark Schwartz, group president, AECO software at Trimble. "This innovation ensures that the decisions made in the office translate directly to more predictable outcomes on the jobsite, empowering teams to build with clarity and confidence."

Proven at Scale

To date, Document Crunch has been deployed across more than 10,000 customer projects and has served more than $350 billion in annual construction volume for general contractors and trade contractors, along with a growing base of designers, owners and insurance carriers. Customers with early access to the new platform report significant time savings and improved quality of work.

Lee Wyman, vice president at Ben Hur Construction Co., estimates that contract and scope review time has reduced by 80%, the overall quality of risk analysis across stacked subcontracts has improved and teams get verified answers across full project document sets.

"We have project folders in our internal system and use its AI to ask questions about a job, but it may not pinpoint the actual signed contract, the current specs or the for-construction version of the documents," Wyman said. "With Document Crunch's new platform, we can ask questions knowing the references are from the right documents and correct versions. We get accurate answers based on what we've agreed to with our customer, turning manual processes that once took days into faster, higher-confidence work."

Why Now?

The construction industry is growing, but so is the frequency of disputes and the average dispute value, making adoption of project-level risk intelligence imperative. According to the Arcadis 15th Annual Construction Disputes Report (2025), the average construction dispute value in North America is more than $60 million, and the top two causes of disputes are errors in contract documents and failure to understand or comply with contractual obligations.

Simultaneously, construction demand is projected to grow roughly 70% by 2040 (McKinsey & Company), yet 41% of the current construction workforce is approaching retirement (NCCER). In an industry already losing dollars to risk, tools and systems that help leaner teams work more efficiently are becoming a critical part of how contractors operate. Unlike general-purpose AI tools that are not purpose-built for the construction industry, the proprietary preprocessing technology from Document Crunch breaks down construction documents with higher accuracy and fewer missed insights, the way high-stakes construction decisions require. Every response is sourced directly to specific clauses and contextual references, giving teams the ability to verify answers instantly with confidence.

Availability

Document Crunch's new project-level AI risk intelligence platform is available now in the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit documentcrunch.com.

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About Document Crunch

Document Crunch, a Trimble company, is the leading AI Risk Intelligence Platform Built for Construction, transforming how teams manage risk from bid to closeout. Powered by CrunchAI™, the platform works as a system across three connected layers, so risk is identified, acted on and transparent as work moves through an entire project. Recognized with the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award, Document Crunch has earned accolades across the industry, including first place in Cemex Ventures' Construction Startup Competition (2021), Venture Atlanta's #1 Growth Stage Company (2024), and spots on the Inc. Best Places to Work (2025, 2026), Inc. Fastest Growing Companies Southeast (2025) and Inc. 5000 Companies lists. www.documentcrunch.com

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com.

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SOURCE Trimble