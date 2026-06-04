Trimble Announces Integration of The Work Number from Equifax for Vista and Spectrum Customers

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble today announced an integration with The Work Number® from Equifax® to provide automated income and employment verifications relying on payroll data, through its Trimble® Spectrum and Trimble Vista™ financial management software. Trimble Vista and Trimble Spectrum® software users can now add efficiency to a historically manual process with verification services from Equifax at no additional cost.

Every day, employees rely on more timely and accurate verifications to help support important moments in their lives, from applying for a mortgage to accessing government benefits. By automating the process of fulfilling these requests with The Work Number, Trimble customers can reduce this collective administrative burden, help minimize the risk of liability and fraud, and better ensure HR professionals aren't pulled from more strategic work in support of their organizational mission.

"We are proud to integrate with Equifax and further expand our comprehensive, specialized construction ERP capabilities," said Jon Fingland, vice president and general manager, financial management software at Trimble. "By offering the highly trusted, more secure and best-in-class Equifax solution to our customers at no additional cost, we are reducing a heavy administrative burden so that companies can deploy their resources toward more strategic and impactful work. Just as importantly, it gives the employees of those companies a more secure and seamless way to verify their income and employment details when it matters most."

The Work Number from Equifax creates an easier, more streamlined experience for employees by providing credentialed verifiers with instant access to current income and employment information 24/7/365, to assist with weekend or after-hour needs. This means employees can access the income and employment verification information they need to move their lives forward typically via a single request.

"By integrating The Work Number with Trimble's financial management software, we are introducing a simpler, more accessible way to handle verifications across the construction industry," said Jeff Wagner, vice president, business development at Equifax. "For workers busy on a job site, finding the time to visit an administrative office or track down paper pay stubs can be a challenge. Automating the verification process helps remove that extra step, providing a more secure and seamless path to move forward with a mortgage, auto loan, or social services application without additional delays."

Trimble Vista and Trimble Spectrum customers can begin utilizing this expansive network of credentialed verifiers through a rapid, "no-lift" activation. Trimble Vista and Trimble Spectrum customers simply access the integration on the Trimble Marketplace and register with Equifax to share updated employment data each payroll cycle, ultimately helping speed access and opportunities for their employees.

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com.

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SOURCE Trimble