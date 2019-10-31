Announcing TTR Consulting

MCMINNVILLE, Ore., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTR has launched an all-new service line: TTR Consulting. TTR Consulting will provide tax consulting, tax recovery, tax advocacy, and tax technology services. From nexus reviews to tax department best practices, TTR Consulting will leverage years of trusted tax research, corporate tax department best practices, and strong government relationships to improve the lives of tax professionals everywhere.

"Over 8,000 companies know and trust TTR to get tax right. For the past 10 years, TTR professionals have worked with clients on consulting projects, mostly focused on tax research. Our sister company, The Tax Consulting Group ("TTCG"), has provided other tax consulting services alongside TTR. These professionals now operate under the banner of TTR Consulting. It's just time; TTR Consulting deserves its own separate and distinct identity," said Yao Choong, CFO of TTR.

What can TTR clients expect from TTR Consulting?

Our new services include:

taxConsulting – TTR Consulting can help with anything tax related. Nexus Studies, Tax Registrations, Voluntary Disclosures, Process Improvement, Use Tax Exposure Analysis, Tax Automation Implementations, and Tax Department Best Practices Reports are just some of the services available with TTR Consulting.

Check out TTR Consulting here.

To learn more about TTR, please visit www.ttrus.com or contact TTR at contact@ttrus.com or call us at (866) 578-8193.

About TTR

TTR, Inc. is a subscription service that provides tax answers, laws, rates, and automation to over 8,000 companies including: 70% of the Fortune 500, 80% of the largest consulting firms, over 20 state governments, and many universities. What makes TTR different? Our people and our care for others. Our goal is to improve people's lives. Everything we do is done with this goal in mind. That said, we know that all tax professionals share a common purpose: to get tax right. And like you, we are tax professionals and we have to get tax right. Care, improving people's lives, and getting tax right. That is what makes TTR different.

