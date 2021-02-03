Announcing UREPZ, A Full-Service Self-Representation and Marketing Platform for Creators, Influencers, Sports/Club Organizations, and Student-Athlete NIL

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UREPZ, Incorporated has announced their full-service self-representation and marketing platform for student-athletes' NIL rights, Social Media influencers, emerging sports properties, minor leaguers and club/sports organizations.

To Pre-Register for UREPZ, interested talent and businesses can visit: https://urepz.com/pre-register/

C. Brett Harrell, founder and CEO of UREPZ, a former student-athlete who played soccer at Appalachian State University with 20 years in sports, startup and agency roles, is now leading the effort to level the playing field for personal brand commercial opportunity.





UREPZ's mission is to put the power of an e-commerce business in the hands of the people; To be the self-representation and marketing platform from which individuals and entities can manage, enhance, market and monetize their NIL rights or personal brand in a guided, supported and data-backed environment.

Harrell said "We started with student-athletes and influencers in mind, on how to enable their economic opportunity. This is why we designed UREPZ to be full-service, to be guided and supported. The UREPZ platform is for anyone with a following or an audience, not just the 1% of the talent pool."

Interested talent, such as creators, influencers, student-athletes, and club sports/civic organizations or businesses can pre-register now at urepz.com. The UREPZ platform will be free to registered talent users with additional custom services available on a fee-based structure.

To learn more about UREPZ, their services for student-athletes and influencers, for parties interested in doing business with student-athletes and influencers, or colleges and universities visit urepz.com.

UREPZ is a full-service self-representation and marketing platform. It is a platform where individuals and entities can manage, enhance, market and monetize their NIL rights or personal brand in a protected, supported and transparent environment. Learn more and pre-register today at urepz.com.

UREPZ does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of the above statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will UREPZ or its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

Contact:

Block Creative Agency

704-802-2353

[email protected]

SOURCE UREPZ, Inc.