Announcing VIIAA: The Title VII Administrators Association

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new membership association has been created to help those who address workplace sexual harassment and discrimination. The Title VII Administrators Association focuses on giving professionals of all types the tools needed to effectively create equitable and inclusive workplaces.

VIIAA's Mission

#MeToo isn't a trend. It isn't going away. It's the new normal. Employees aren't putting up with sexualized or inappropriate environments any more, and employers need new tools to create respectful working environments and inclusive corporate cultures. Boards of Directors and C-Suite executives need solutions – so what are you planning to do about it?

Join VIIAA!

VIIAA offers the depth of expertise employers need to more effectively address #MeToo reports and other workplace misconduct, including discrimination on the basis of sex, gender, race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion, age, and other protected classes. VIIAA offers its members best-in-class professional resources and professional development to deliver on the promise - and expectation - of equitable and inclusive workplaces.

Are You a Title VII Administrator/Officer?

If so, you need VIIAA and VIIAA needs you. Starting in October of 2017, #MeToo made compliance with Title VII a top priority for workplaces. Since then, employers have moved to charge an employee with clear responsibility for Title VII – the Title VII Administrator/Officer. VIIAA is the professional home for those with that charge. VIIAA serves as a centralized hub for all of the subject matter expertise and professional tools you need to assure your boards and executives that "you've got this." It's a big job. VIIAA is here to help.

Preventing hostile environments, workplace violence, responding to reports of discrimination, and creating a respectful workplace requires time, attention, and dedication. VIIAA provides a home for professionals to explore best practices, establish industry standards, share resources, empower the profession, and advance the worthy goal of equitable workplaces.

Why do you need VIIAA?

If your other membership associations and law firms are providing all the resources you need, then why is #MeToo still at the top of your risks list? Where other resources go broad, VIIAA goes deep. VIIAA is a focused, more personal, and specialized resource. The industry-leading experts who founded VIIAA include education attorneys, employment attorneys, corporate attorneys, and savvy HR and D&I professionals. #MeToo isn't a problem to solve, it's a culture to change.

You Need New Tools. VIIAA Offers Innovation .

VIIAA's experts have pioneered application of remedies-based resolutions, no-contact orders, cognitive interviewing, pregnancy accommodations, bystander engagement, primary prevention, LGBTQIA inclusion, and many other innovations that are just starting to be picked up by employers. We have proven solutions for private employers, public-sector employers, and unionized environments.

Join today because VIIAA offers resources you can't get anywhere else:

VIIAA is the home of the Title VII Plan . Title VII Plans give you everything you need – in one place – to develop a comprehensive compliance approach. A Title VII Plan is more than just policies and procedures. It's intake best practices. It's a focus on remedies. Safety plans. Reporting protocols. Annual reports. Prevention mechanisms that are more than one-and-done, check-the-box approaches. You need tools that are transformative. VIIAA's plan puts all the ingredients you need in one simple package for deployment throughout your organization.

. Title VII Plans give you everything you need – in one place – to develop a comprehensive compliance approach. A Title VII Plan is more than just policies and procedures. It's intake best practices. It's a focus on remedies. Safety plans. Reporting protocols. Annual reports. Prevention mechanisms that are more than one-and-done, check-the-box approaches. You need tools that are transformative. VIIAA's plan puts all the ingredients you need in one simple package for deployment throughout your organization. Investigation-In-a-Box . This kit gives you everything you need to conduct professional, competent investigations. A 150-page guide to conducting civil rights investigations in employment settings is included, but more importantly, you'll get a comprehensive set of case studies to train on and use to teach others when you train them! And, you'll also get our comprehensive forms and checklist supplement that gives you the templated letters, forms, checklists, and tools you need.

. This kit gives you everything you need to conduct professional, competent investigations. A 150-page guide to conducting civil rights investigations in employment settings is included, but more importantly, you'll get a comprehensive set of case studies to train on and use to teach others when you train them! And, you'll also get our comprehensive forms and checklist supplement that gives you the templated letters, forms, checklists, and tools you need. Investigator Certification Courses . VIIAA's expert courses teach you how to make a hostile environment finding that will hold up in court.

. VIIAA's expert courses teach you how to make a hostile environment finding that will hold up in court. Title VII Administrator/Officer Certification Courses . Only from VIIAA!

. Only from VIIAA! The VIIAA Playbook – so many courses and trainings focus on the process, and neglect to train on the substance. What is the anatomy of a policy violation? How is sexual harassment different than hostile environment? How do you apply the standard-of-proof? How do you assess credibility when two employees have differing accounts? If you don't know, you need this handy desk reference at the ready, and you get a free copy with your VIIAA membership when you join now.

JOIN VIIAA today, and you'll receive a bonus with your membership – a free subscription to Title VII Today, our twice-weekly email bulletin on all that is happening in the world of Title VII litigation, compliance, and innovative solutions. Your desk is piled high with problems. VIIAA is here to help you manage an ever-increasing caseload with best-in-class tools and resources.

Join in 2019 and receive an additional 3 free months of membership! 15 months for the price of 12. Contact 222991@email4pr.com to learn more.

ATIXA members receive 20% off the cost of joining VIIAA. Contact 222991@email4pr.com for your coupon code.

Media Contact:

Michelle Issadore

610.993.0229

222991@email4pr.com

SOURCE Title VII Administrators Association