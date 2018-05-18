Announcing Virginia's Blue Ridge IMBA Silver-Level Ride Center™ Staking our Claim as America's East Coast Mountain Biking Capital

The designation did not happen overnight. "It took nearly two years of hard work by many people throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge to get to this point. This announcement is a real game changer." stated Lee Wilhelm, Chair of Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge. The Ride Center application criteria served as a blueprint for achieving and improving the trail systems. "We see it as a catalyst for increased investment in our current trail systems and it will help develop new trail projects similar to those at Explore Park as well as throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge." said Kristine McCormick, President of Roanoke IMBA.

With only fifteen Silver-Level Ride Centers in the world and the only Ride Center on the East Coast, we are ready to stake our claim as "America's East Coast Mountain Biking Capital." The growth and expansion of mountain biking in Virginia's Blue Ridge will attract biking enthusiasts of all levels to experience a Metro-Mountain Adventure through the variety of trails and destination amenities.

Click here for more information and see Ride Center Fact Sheet for more details.

NEW! Visit VBR Mountain Biking Video: The Place You Go

Images for editorial use only – please use image credit provided.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-virginias-blue-ridge-imba-silver-level-ride-center-staking-our-claim-as-americas-east-coast-mountain-biking-capital-300650717.html

SOURCE Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge

Related Links

http://www.visitroanokeva.com

