Announcing Vivvi & Bloom™: Simple, Proven and Positive Skin & Hair Care Products Developed for Little Ones

"We believe that no one is more in tune with what they need to help their little ones grow and thrive than the parents and caregivers who nurture them each day," said Duda Kertész, President, U.S. Skin Health at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. "Consistent with our consumer-first focus, we worked with our 'Village' of diverse caregivers to understand their unique needs which inspired all areas of Vivvi & Bloom™ from the brands' name, mission and charitable collaboration to the brands' introductory product range and benefits."

Based on the feedback of The Village, Vivvi & Bloom™ comes to market centered on three key attributes parents say they seek most in baby care products:

Simple: Parents want natural ingredients they can trust.

Vivvi & Bloom™ products are verified by the Environmental Working Group (EWG). EWG is an organization that protects environmental health by changing industry standards. The products contain simple and nature-inspired ingredients, including responsibly-sourced shea butter, and clinically proven formulas. Products are formulated without parabens, sulfates, dyes, phenoxyethanol, silicones or phthalates. The wash products include tear-free formulas. Vivvi & Bloom™ is vegan, hypoallergenic, pH-balanced and not tested on animals.

Vivvi & Bloom™ products are clinically proven to be gentle and safe on all skin tones and hair types. The brand is pediatrician-tested, dermatologist-tested and ophthalmologist-tested.

100% of parents agreed baby's skin felt protected from the drying effects of bathing when using Vivvi & Bloom™ 2-in-1 Wash & Shampoo Cleansing Gel.**



98% of parents agreed baby's skin felt soft & smooth after using Vivvi & Bloom™ 2-in-1 Scalp & Body Massage Oil.***

Positive: Parents want a brand that reflects their ideals and gives back to their communities.

Through their partnership with Newborns In Need, Vivvi & Bloom™ perpetuates positivity in baby care. This unique charity was chosen by directly by the Village members. Newborns In Need's powerful mission is to help take care of babies through volunteers who provide care necessities to agencies and hospitals that serve premature, ill or impoverished infants in the United States .

"As a parent, the experience of providing real ideas and feedback and seeing them come to fruition in Vivvi & Bloom™ has been truly empowering," says Cameca Johnson, parent and member of the Village. "This new brand will benefit countless families and I am proud of the unique offering it delivers from the products themselves, to its important charitable partner and all it stands to achieve."

The brand is launching with the following initial products:

Vivvi & Bloom ™ 2-In-1 Wash & Shampoo Cleansing Gel (MSRP: $9.98 )

Made with responsibly sourced shea butter and natural origin†† cleansing agents to gently cleanse without drying. The tear-free formula has been tested on sensitive skin and helps prevent dryness. Available in fragrance and fragrance-free versions.

Made with responsibly sourced shea butter and a natural origin†† prebiotic (an ingredient known to support skin's natural lipid production), this lotion helps make baby's skin more resilient. It provides 48-hour hydration for baby's skin, helping parents simplify their baby's moisturizing routine. Available in fragrance and fragrance-free versions.

Made with sunflower oil and coconut oil, this fast-absorbing formula is clinically tested on sensitive skin and ideal for baby massages and removing dry flakes on the scalp. Available in a fragrance version.

"The Environmental Working Group is widely recognized as a trusted and rigorous evaluator of personal care products," said Emily Spilman****, EWG's Healthy Living Science Analyst. "We're pleased to verify all five Vivvi & Bloom™ products. Parents who see the EWG VERIFIED mark can trust Vivvi & Bloom™ meets our strictest standards for health and transparency."

For more information, follow @vivviandbloom on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or join the parent community at VivviAndBloom.com.

Now available nationwide at VivviAndBloom.com and partner retailers Walmart, Amazon, buybuy BABY, HEB, Meijer, Rite Aid and Wegmans.

* Based on a 4-week in-use safety & tolerability clinical study. 35 babies & toddlers aged 3-36 months, with sensitive skin. Used once, daily. ** Based on a 4-week in-use safety & tolerability clinical study. 35 babies & toddlers aged 3-36 months, with sensitive skin. Used at least 3x/week. ***Based on a 3-week in-use safety & tolerability clinical study. 44 newborns, babies & toddlers aged 0-36 months. Used at least 3x/week. † Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health is a division of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. ††As per ISO 16128-1:2016 based on cumulative volume including water. ****Emily Spilman, Healthy Living Science Analyst at Environmental Working Group is part of the team at EWG who worked to verify the Vivvi & Bloom™ collection. There are no financial investments from the company in the Vivvi & Bloom brand.

