Announcing VuePod: Turnkey Bin Picking Automation That Ships as a Product, Not a Project

VuePod is a self-contained, self-configuring bin-picking cell built on Apera's proven 4D Vision, and it is available now.

Bin picking that plans and corrects every pick on its own.

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apera AI, the vision-guided robotics company behind the industry-trusted 4D Vision, today unveiled VuePod at Automate 2026. The complete bin-picking cell delivers reliable machine tending, without the months of custom design and integration that have defined the industry to date.

Automated bin picking has traditionally required a dedicated team, custom design, and machine vision expertise that most integrators lack.

Apera VuePod

VuePod removes the need for in-house bin-picking expertise by planning the entire job: picking strategy, reorientation, and path planning all handled autonomously. That is Agentic Physical AI for the plant floor.

"Manufacturers have waited for a drop-in bin-picking cell they can actually install. Not a research project, but a product with a known price, footprint, and performance," said Sina Afrooze, CEO of Apera AI. "VuePod is that product."

Built to Run on Day One

VuePod ships fully assembled: Apera Vue software, built on Apera's 4D Vision, running on purpose-built hardware. Every detail is engineered around 4D Vision, which closes the feedback loop on robot control, maximizing performance and eliminating surprises. VuePod's performance is demonstrated before it ships, so on-site setup comes down to three steps:

Connect: Power, Ethernet, and upstream and downstream PLC signals.

Power, Ethernet, and upstream and downstream PLC signals. Calibrate: Run end-to-end self-calibration at the press of a button.

Run end-to-end self-calibration at the press of a button. Teach placement: Place a part in the fixture and let VuePod find the placement pose.

No robot programming, no gripper tuning, no pick-point teaching for random or structured bins.

By design, the launch model supports small-to-medium ferrous metal parts that dominate automotive body shops. A versatile magnetic gripper covers the full range of supported profiles. Wider part support, through additional gripper and actuation configurations, is planned for future releases.

"VuePod changes the conversation for our customers," said Calvin Kimura, CTO of Ethos Automation. "Instead of scoping a custom integration, we're deploying a proven product that's been tested, calibrated, and validated before it ever arrives on the plant floor. That's a fundamentally different model, and a much lower-risk path to automation."

Automate 2026 attendees can see VuePod running live at Booth 2840. Apply for early access at apera.ai/vuepod.

About Apera AI

The pioneer in 4D vision for robotic automation, Apera AI makes factories more productive by empowering robots with human-like vision and advanced artificial intelligence, dramatically increasing speed, accuracy, and reliability. Its patented 4D Vision unlocks factory performance, enabling automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and other industrial manufacturers to achieve unmatched levels of productivity, quality, and cost savings. Learn more at www.apera.ai.

About Ethos Automation

Ethos Automation designs, builds, and integrates custom automated machines, with expertise spanning manufacturing and prototyping. Learn more at ethosautomation.com.

Media Contact

Shabbir Lasani

Senior Marketing Manager

Apera AI Inc.

[email protected]

1-(604) 200-4544

SOURCE Apera AI Inc.