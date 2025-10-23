Apera AI Named Winner and Ranks 10th Fastest-Growing Company in 2025 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 List

Apera AI recognized among Canada's fastest-growing technology innovators, achieving 5,264% growth by unlocking manufacturing performance globally with 4D Vision-guided robotic automation.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apera AI, the leader in AI-powered 4D Vision for industrial robotic automation, has been named one of Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies, ranking #10 on Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50 list. The company's remarkable 5,264% revenue growth over the past four years underscores the surging demand for Apera's next-generation 4D Vision system that give robots human-like perception, reliability, and speed. This achievement highlights the company's accelerating impact on global manufacturing performance and innovation.

"We're thrilled to have been selected as a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 winner. This recognition is a powerful validation of how our customers are using Apera to build smarter, more resilient manufacturing operations," said Sina Afrooze, CEO and Founder at Apera AI. "To further fuel our growth, we're expanding our team by 50 new hires and opening a new office in Metro Detroit to better serve the world's largest global manufacturers."

Apera AI's breakthrough AI-driven 4D Vision technology enables robots to perform complex, dynamic tasks that were once considered impossible for automation, such as de-racking, bin picking, sorting, and assembly. Its market-leading platform—Apera Vue,Apera Forge, andApera VuePort—gives manufacturers the power to simulate, deploy, and optimize robotic vision for unmatched precision, speed, and reliability.

Apera AI is putting artificial intelligence to work on manufacturing plant floors. Unlike traditional 3D vision systems, Apera's patented 4D Vision uses advanced AI to understand motion and depth over time—delivering up to 10X faster vision and greater than 99.9% reliability in recognizing objects and completing tasks. The result is a dramatic increase in uptime, throughput, and manufacturing flexibility.

Today, Apera AI's 4D Vision software powers automation across North America's top six automotive OEMs, their Tier 1 suppliers, and global manufacturers in the electronics, appliances, and general industrial sectors. By eliminating costly programming barriers and reducing deployment time from months to days, Apera AI is helping manufacturers unlock ROI in as little as 60 days on existing robotic systems.

"The 2025 Technology Fast 50 winners are a shining example of Canada's limitless potential in technology and innovation. Their visionary leadership and bold achievements are propelling our sector forward, opening new possibilities for growth and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs," said Brendan Cooper, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader at Deloitte Canada. "We are excited to honor their remarkable progress and the positive impact they are making across the country."

In addition to the Deloitte honor, Apera AI has recently been recognized with the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leader Award for the global robotic automation software industry. Together, these awards celebrate Apera AI's groundbreaking AI advancements and market success in transforming industrial manufacturing performance with 4D Vision-guided robotic automation.

"The pace of industrial innovation is accelerating, and we're proud to be at the forefront," added Afrooze. "Every robot that sees with 4D Vision brings manufacturers closer to a future of fully adaptive, intelligent automation. That's what our growth truly represents—the rise of smarter factories powered by vision that never blinks."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2025 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Lafond and The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Apera AI Inc.

The pioneer in 4D vision for robotic automation, Apera AI makes factories more productive by empowering robots with human-like vision and advanced artificial intelligence, dramatically increasing speed, accuracy, and reliability. Its patented 4D Vision system unlocks factory performance, enabling automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and other industrial manufacturers to achieve unmatched levels of productivity, quality, and cost savings. To learn more, visit www.apera.ai.

