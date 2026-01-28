Apera AI Accelerates 4D Vision Deployments with Launch of Apera Vue 9.52 and 4X Faster Apera Forge AI Training

On a mission to end robot blindness, Apera AI is making 4D Vision-guided robotic deployments faster, more predictable, and highly repeatable. The newest Apera Vue release introduces Programmable Autopilot for optimal multi-step collision-free path planning, Range Finding for unstructured de-racking, and 4X faster AI training with Apera Forge.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apera AI, the leader in 4D Vision for industrial robotic automation, today announced the release of Apera Vue 9.52 and major performance upgrades to Apera Forge. This January 2026 update provides manufacturers with unprecedented control over robotic motion, deeper diagnostic insights into robot performance, and a significant acceleration in the simulation-to-deployment pipeline.

New Apera Vue Programmable Autopilot

"In 2026, 4D Vision-guided robotics has become the fastest path to higher uptime and global competitiveness for major manufacturers," said Sina Afrooze, CEO and Founder at Apera AI. "With our latest release, we continue to bridge the gap between advanced AI and the factory floor. Physical AI is helping our customers transform problematic robotic stations and build new lines into high-speed, autonomous assets that drive millions in savings, unlocking line performance."

Apera AI empowers robots with human-caliber vision and advanced artificial intelligence. Powered by award-winning 4D Vision, robots achieve up to 10X faster vision and greater than 99.9% reliability in recognizing objects and completing tasks, delivering new levels of automation productivity.

Apera Vue 9.52 Makes Installation Faster and Optimization Easier

Apera Vue 9.52 offers new advanced features that give users more control, making optimization easier, and make setup even faster.

Programmable Autopilot

Apera Vue's robot guidance tool, Autopilot is optimized for the lowest possible cycle time. The new Vue 9.52 introduces Programmable Autopilot, allowing users to customize robot pathing to meet specific application safety and complexity requirements. Apera Vue users can now make robotic picking more predictable and collision avoidant by:

Selecting from Joint (J) Moves or Linear (L) Moves for each motion segment,





for each motion segment, Adding multiple waypoints to approach, grasp approach, grasp retreat, and retreat, and





to approach, grasp approach, grasp retreat, and retreat, and Defining movement relative to bin or parts to easily clear bin walls and avoid obstacles.

Easy and Quick TCP Visualization

Full TCP calibration delivers for the highest accuracy picking. New 2D and 3D visuals on the TCP Calibration page show any difference between the ideal gripper tool center-point (TCP) and the real-world end-of-arm tooling. Easy validation of total calibration accuracy and gripper CAD correctness speeds up installation and optimizes pick performance.

Range Finding Pipelines

Designed for high performance in de-racking applications, the new Range Finding Pipelines help robots autonomously find the optimal distance and position before capturing an image. Using Range Finding in concert with de-racking pipelines delivers performant, repeatable results, even with unstructured and shifting racks. This feature is designed for use with Eye-in-Hand (EOAT-mounted) VuePort XS cameras.

Robot Mechanical Error Histogram

When running hand-eye calibration, Vue 9.52 now provides a histogram displaying any robot mechanical (intrinsic) errors, allowing operators to quickly troubleshoot accuracy and effectively identify when to master or quick-master a robot.

Additional Changes

New Auto-Configure Cameras button for camera setup simplifies networking.





button for camera setup simplifies networking. Vue 9.52 now auto-detects the Apera pattern board in use during calibration.

Apera Forge Supports 4X Faster Field Deployment

Apera Forge is a no-code simulation and AI training design studio that enables users to build, validate, and derisk 4D Vision-guided robotic applications. In mere minutes, users can simulate and optimize their application, including parts, gripper, robot, and cell environment, followed by now faster-than-ever AI training.

Up to 4X Faster Asset Training

With the latest release of Apera Forge, asset training is up to four times faster, completing in as fast as six hours. Forge trains an AI neural network with synthetic parts through a million digital cycles to achieve >99.9% reliability in recognizing objects and performing tasks—delivering a complete vision program ready to deploy on the plant floor in just six to 24 hours!

Structured Training Setup

The latest release of Forge features a major upgrade to structured training, allowing users to create structured picking setups that mirror real-world robotic cells, yielding more consistent results in both simulation and training. Users can now:

Create loosely structured bins or tightly structured ones,





Auto-fill bins, place parts one by one, or place 2D/3D grids/patterns of parts, and





Create multiple 'structures' with distinct origins, enabling tightly packed bins where parts face different directions.

"With our latest release, our goal was making the deployment and installation process fast and simple. We're continuing to advance our state-of-the-art AI vision model training, ensuring our pose estimation is the best in the world," said Jamie Westell, Director of Engineering at Apera AI. "With Vue 9.52, we're giving engineers the control and power to program robotic trajectories via Autopilot to support a variety of applications. Combined with our 4X faster AI training in Apera Forge, we are delivering the fastest, most reliable path to production in the industry."

About Apera AI Inc.

The pioneer in 4D vision for robotic automation, Apera AI makes factories more productive by empowering robots with human-like vision and advanced artificial intelligence, dramatically increasing speed, accuracy, and reliability. Its patented 4D Vision system unlocks factory performance, enabling automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and other industrial manufacturers to achieve unmatched levels of productivity, quality, and cost savings. To learn more, visit www.apera.ai.

Media Contacts:

Genèse Castonguay

Vice President, Marketing

Apera AI Inc.

1-(855)-273-7224

1-(604) 200-4544

[email protected]

SOURCE Apera AI Inc.