Announcing Wiley's Diversity in Tech Webinar Series

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Susanne Tedrick, cloud computing specialist and author of the critically acclaimed book, "Women of Color in Tech", alongside a panel of her peers, for the debut of the Wiley Diversity in Tech Webinar Series.



The first webinar, titled "Becoming Better Allies" will take place on Thursday, May 13th, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. ET. The series, in its entirety, will examine various dimensions of diversity and address the issues surrounding the diversification of the historically white-male-dominated tech industry.



During the first discussion, Ms. Tedrick will delve deeper into the true meaning of "allyship", a term that is often expressed but rarely explained, when discussing diversity in tech. Throughout the debut webinar, listeners will learn the answers to important questions, such as, "What does it mean to be an ally?" and "What behaviors and actions do good allies demonstrate?"



Joining Ms. Terick as panelists for the discussion will be several notable tech industry insiders, including Marc Bulandr, Global Solutions Principal of the Verizon Business Group who brings over 20 years of experience and leadership within the industry; Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO of the national nonprofit NPower, an organization that empowers underrepresented talent to succeed in the tech industry; Val Haskell, the Chairperson of Advancing Tech Talent & Diversity Executive Council for CompTIA, committed to increasing diversity, inclusion, and equity throughout the tech industry, and visionary entrepreneur Kirk Yamatani, the CEO of Generation Esports & Video Game Consulting, who brings with him an extensive background ranging from law enforcement to industry-specific leadership.



Together, through an open and candid discussion, the speakers will define their personal beliefs surrounding the meaning of allyship and suggest actionable steps that each one of us can take towards the development of more supportive, inclusive workspaces within the tech industry, and perhaps, beyond, as well.



The Wiley Diversity in Tech Webinar Series promises to be an eye-opening and insightful experience for all in attendance, with panel speakers who are both rich in experience and knowledge, bringing with them unique backgrounds and honest perspectives, along with real-world lessons learned while working to achieve prominent success in each of their careers.



