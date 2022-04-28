Announcing World's Largest Art Collection in History to Celebrate Ukraine and Raise Funds

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukraine's sovereignty, democracy, land, people, and culture have withstood a brutal attack by Russia in recent months, but now a new global coalition of AI-artists, digital innovators, educators, and advocates are teaming up to present MINT FOR UKRAINE - a first-of-its-kind, one-million piece AI-generated NFT collection to preserve Ukrainian art and raise aid and relief money. The collection can be viewed at https://mintforukraine.org

"There is no nation without its culture. Now with the help of AI and the blockchain, we have a chance to make pieces of Ukraine stay forever in the world's history. While we are fighting for the freedom of our country, join us in the fight for our culture and help Ukraine," said Tymofiy Mylovanov, President of the Kyiv School of Economics, former minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine, and Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Pittsburgh

A joint effort by four Ukrainian Ministries (Digital Transformation, Culture, Health, Foreign Affairs), the Kyiv School of Economics Foundation, Artificial Intelligent Mind Collective, Ukraine.ua, Reface, Polygon, Polygon Studios, and OpenSea break all the rules of typical NFT launch. #MintForUkraine NFT collection is not only the largest art collection in history containing one million artworks, it can also be minted for free.

The collection is created by visionary artist Phil Bosua and artificial intelligence. "I think the human/AI collaboration is the next great art movement. We now have a direct line from thought to expression and we can create as much art as we can imagine. When we pair these ideas with a global cultural crisis, art has the ability to cause change on a scale we've not yet imagined," comments Phil.

This NFT collection is not solely for crypto-communities; because the attack on Ukraine affects us all, @MintForUkraine invites everyone to mint for free by easily creating a wallet and donating via the currency of choice or crypto. The website includes a How To Guide for those new to the crypto or web3 space, drawing on the themes of the project to engage and involve all who want to aid Ukraine and protect and preserve its culture.

Additionally, for the first time, a partnership with NFT marketplace OpenSea is directing 100% of all resale value to relief efforts, making every NFT a perpetual fundraising vehicle for the relief effort.

Up to 10% of donations are directed to support the Ukrainian culture (artists and cultural institutions), while the remaining 90% are devoted to humanitarian support of Ukraine, through the vetted network of charities. Help includes supply of medical kits, medical care and humanitarian support to citizens of Ukraine, grants for students, scientists and tech communities whose work was disrupted by the invasion.

Further on, the funds will be used for the Ukraine recovery projects. As of April 18th, KSE Institute estimates the value of damaged infrastructure at USD 85 billion. The Ukrainian Government evaluates that at least USD 600 billion will be needed to rebuild the country including hundreds of schools, hospitals and thousands of residential buildings that were destroyed.

"The enemy, devoured in their hysterical hatred for Ukraine, attempts to destroy everything. Our past, our present, our future. It is up to us to recover all those things," - said Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

The minting starts on April 28th - join the cause via: https://mintforukraine.org

About the Kyiv School of Economics as a Founding Partner:

In a world of colliding economic, political, technological, and nature-led forces, the Kyiv School of Economics is one of Ukraine's strongest business education institutions. The Kyiv School of Economics helps build the intellectual foundation for a strong and innovative economy of Ukraine, combining real-world practitioners, leading experts in business education, intellectual rigor, and academic excellence.

About the team:

A team consists of rockstar artists, expert AI engineers, amazing blockchain developers, and serial entrepreneurs preparing for a mission. Check out the full team at https://mintforukraine.org/about

