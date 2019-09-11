Annoushka Strikes Gold with eCommerce Platform Powered by Salesforce

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, and Tryzens, an international digital commerce consultancy, today announced that luxury jewellery retailer Annoushka has launched a new ecommerce platform across EMEA and APAC built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud to deliver a first-class experience to its customers. This future-proofed solution will offer personalised experiences, integrate video live chat with personal shoppers, more payment options and enhanced search and analytics.

In an intensely competitive market, and with a goal of having a third of revenue come from its ecommerce business in three years, Annoushka needed a strategic approach to improving digital shopping experiences for its customers. Working with Tryzens, Annoushka selected Salesforce to deliver an enhanced customer and brand experience across multiple channels, devices and global regions, with faster site speed, performance and uptime.

Since the rollout of the solution, Annoushka has seen phenomenal growth in conversion and mobile revenue. This is largely due to having a faster checkout process, advanced payment options and improved front-end capabilities for a richer, more engaged and highly personalised experience. The results from predictive merchandising have also been positive, and Annoushka is now exploring how various A/B testing impacts customer behaviours.

Sophie Litvinoff, Head of eCommerce at Annoushka, commented: "At Annoushka, we are proud to offer our beautiful jewellery exclusively in 18 carat gold and precious stones, and so we wanted to ensure that same quality in the way we service our customers, offering an online customer experience to match across any device, anywhere in the world. Thanks to our work with Tryzens and Salesforce, we have been able to create a digital experience which helps us engage with our customers directly, while reflecting the personality and quality of our brand."

Jamie Merrick, Director of Strategic Solutions at Salesforce Commerce Cloud, said: "The retail landscape has been fundamentally changed by technology, and brands need to use all the tools in their arsenal to differentiate their brand and build loyalty through customer experiences that stand out. Annoushka is a perfect example of a brand that is doing exactly that, with its results so far proving that a 360-degree customer view is crucial if retailers are serious about driving growth and taking market share in today's highly competitive landscape."

Andy Burton, CEO, Tryzens, added: "With a more competitive retail market than ever, luxury brands like Annoushka need to deliver a superior customer experience across every channel, including their online presence. Throughout our work with Annoushka our shared focus has been on improving functionality and the shopper journey, and we wanted all of this whilst allowing Annosuhka to maintain a lean team. The new site highlights the care Annoushka puts into understanding its customers' wants and needs, maintaining the values of the brand and driving the business' online presence with sustainable growth strategies."

Annoushka's ecommerce platform is live in the UK, U.S., Hong Kong, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand plus an international site for rest of world.

About Annoushka

Established in 2009, Annoushka is the creation of jewellery designer Annoushka Ducas MBE, a jewellery house renowned for intricate, versatile jewels made exclusively in 18 carat gold with diamonds and precious stones. Bursting with character and detail, Annoushka's work is a unique, sensory pleasure and Annoushka aims to bring a strong female voice to the traditional world of fine jewellery, and to create pieces that elegantly adapt to the lives of the increasing number of women buying jewellery for themselves.

Annoushka has been named Jewellery Designer of the Year, Gift Designer of the Year, Brand of the Year (twice), and she was short-listed for the Veuve Cliquot Businesswoman of the Year. She has also taken an active role in nurturing creative talent, initiating an annual jewellery design project with students at Central St. Martin's College of Art and Design which is now in its fourth year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

About Tryzens

Tryzens is an international digital commerce consultancy that takes a holistic approach to growing your business, no matter how or where your customers choose to buy. Our team of trading specialists, strategists and technology experts are passionate about growing your business by implementing solutions that optimise performance across all channels.

With offices in London, Melbourne, Sofia and Trivandrum, we have partnered with some of the world's most successful retailers and brand owners including Liberty London, Cotton On Group, R.M.Williams, Sweaty Betty and T.M. Lewin to provide beginning to end services that help grow businesses and provide the best customer experiences. www.tryzens.com

