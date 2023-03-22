ANNOVIS BIO ANNOUNCES TWO PRESENTATIONS AT THE AD/PD™ 2023 INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON ALZHEIMER'S AND PARKINSON'S DISEASES

BERWYN, Pa., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the Company will be making two presentations at the upcoming AD/PD™ 2023 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease, which is taking place from March 28 through April 1, 2023, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The first presentation will discuss the Company's development plan for Parkinson's (PD) and Alzheimer's disease (AD), and the second presentation will show how mouse data fully predicts human outcome in improving function in AD and PD.

Dr. Maria Maccecchini, Chief Executive Officer of Annovis Bio, commented: "AD/PD 2023 provides an important global forum for thought leaders in neurodegenerative disease to discuss some of the most promising development-stage therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Given its unique ability to inhibit the production of multiple neurotoxic proteins, we believe our lead candidate, buntanetap, is well positioned to address both of these large and underserved patient populations, and we look forward to presenting updates for our two programs at this year's meeting."

Dr. Cheng Fang will present on the Company's development plans for buntanetap in both AD and PD in a presentation titled "Phase 3 Clinical Studies in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases: Interim Analysis of the Parkinson's Clinical Study". Dr. Fang's presentation will cover the study designs of the current Phase 2/3 study in Alzheimer's disease and the Phase 3 study in Parkinson's disease, as well as the interim analysis of the Parkinson's Disease study that includes results from 30% of patients who have received 2 months of treatment. Dr. Feng will also show the planned development to NDA.

Additionally, Dr. Maria Maccecchini will combine and compare old data in mice and new data in humans to show that mouse and rat data are predictive of human outcomes. In the presentation, titled "Do Mouse Data Lie? For Buntanetap They Totally Predict Human Outcome", data from the AD mice, Down Syndrome mice, PD mice, two Phase 1/2 double-blind, placebo-controlled human AD studies and one Phase 2 PD study will be compared to show the consistency on buntanetap's mechanism of action, the reversal of the toxic cascade and the resulting efficacy in AD and PD mice and humans.

Details on the Company's two presentations are provided below.

AD/PD™ 2023

Abstract Number: 3080

Title: Phase 3 Clinical Studies in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease; Interim Analysis of the Parkinson's Clinical Study

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Presenter: Cheng Fang, Ph.D.

Abstract Number: 3114

Title: Do Mouse Data Lie? For Buntanetap They Totally Predict Human Outcome

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Presenter: Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D.

About AD/PD™ 2023 *

The AD/PD™ Conference offers a high-quality scientific program covering the most recent research, clinical trials, developments, and treatments in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, with emphasis on overlaps and congruent results among AD. This provides participants with unparalleled and powerful insights into distinct neurodegenerative diseases in one setting to examine their similarities and differences. Science and education are the main forces behind AD/PD™ conferences and participants agree that the quality of the content and the educational value are what set it apart from other events in the field. The conference provides a world class platform for clinical investigators and basic scientists to present, discuss and trade expertise on a broad range of themes and topics. AD/PD™ has gone from strength to strength attracting over 3,800 participants from 75 countries and over 2,200 abstracts in 2019.

About Buntanetap

Buntanetap (previously known as ANVS401 or Posiphen) is an oral translational inhibitor of neurotoxic aggregating proteins (TINAPs), which mode of action leads to a lower level of neurotoxic proteins and consequently less toxicity in the brain. In a Phase 2a clinical trial in Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD) patients, buntanetap was shown to be well-tolerated and safe, and its pharmacokinetics were found to be in line with levels measured earlier in humans, meeting both the primary and secondary endpoints. Additionally, exploratory endpoints were also met, as treatment with buntanetap resulted in statistically significant improvement in motor function in PD patients and cognition in AD patients. Presently buntanetap is being studied in a Phase 3 early PD study and in a Phase 2/3 study in AD patients.

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD), and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases. We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD and PD that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. Annovis conducted two Phase 2 studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. In the AD/PD study buntanetap showed improvements in cognition and memory in AD as well as body and brain function in PD patients.

For more information on Annovis Bio, please visit the Company's website www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to all information other than historical matters, such as expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of Annovis Bio are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: that clinical trials may be delayed and that the data reported herein is from a Phase 2a study. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Annovis Bio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so, from time to time, Annovis Bio undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

