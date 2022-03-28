Annual Advertising Awards Honors Best and Brightest in New Mexico Marketing and Advertising Community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 10, 2022, the American Advertising Awards-New Mexico were held for advertising and marketing professionals from around the state. This year's event returned to an in-person celebration, held at Rio Bravo Brewing Company.

The annual event honors creativity and innovation in advertising and marketing throughout the state and is one of the signature events organized by the American Advertising Federation-New Mexico (AAFNM).

AAFNM 2022 ADDY Awards

This year's winners included 3 Advertising, who took home 5 Gold awards, 12 Silver awards, an "Ideas that Didn't Fly" award, 2 Judge's Choice awards, and Best of Show for their "UFO Festival 2021" campaign, created for the City of Roswell. Esparza Digital + Advertising took home 5 Silver awards. RK Venture received 1 Gold Award and 6 Silver awards. Xynergy Inc. won 3 Silver awards. Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority took home 1 Silver award. Sunny505 took home an "Ideas that Didn't Fly" award. Siarza Social Digital took home 1 Silver award. Rudi Backart Design took home 1 Gold award. NMCO Media won 2 Silver awards and a Judge's Choice award. TKO Advertising won 1 Gold award and 3 Silver awards. Gunter Schwartz Advertising took home 1 Silver award. Media Matched Advertising won 1 Silver award. UNM won 1 Silver award, and Gatis Cirulis won 1 Silver award.

3 Students from UNM were awarded Gold awards for their incredible work in 2021 – Deion D'Arco, Jules Passell, and Joshua Pinto. In addition, UNM's own John Benavidez received the President's Award for their outstanding contribution to the advertising profession in New Mexico.

"In the midst of a global pandemic, the state of our advertising industry here in New Mexico continues to be strong, resilient, and persistently creative no matter the circumstances," said Gabe Gallegos, AAFNM President.

Winners of the AAFNM, American Advertising Awards-New Mexico, will go on to the District competition. District winners are then eligible to compete in the ultimate competition, the national American Advertising Awards, presented every year, in June, by the American Advertising Federation.

The American Advertising Awards Competition is a three-tier national competition, conducted annually by the American Advertising Federation. It is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition for creative excellence.

Media Contact

Jory Rosen, Executive Director, AAF New Mexico

505.750.3670

[email protected]

SOURCE AAFNM